Overturned convictions of subpostmasters mount up, but 555 victims no closer justice

The British public may now be familiar with the plight of former subpostmasters that suffered life-changing hardship at the hands of the Post Office, which blamed and punished them for accounting losses caused by its own computer system.

The overturning of the wrongful criminal convictions of subpostmasters for crimes such as theft and fraud are understandably dominating the headlines, as there have been 63 so far with many more expected out of a total of 736 convicted based on computer evidence. The wrongful prosecution of subpostmasters is described as one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in UK history, and it has no match in terms of number wrongfully prosecuted.

However, there is another major injustice playing out in the background that the government seems less eager to resolve.

The same faulty computer system, which led to subpostmasters wrongfully receiving criminal convictions and in many cases prison sentences, also caused financial losses and destroyed the lives of thousands more.

A Computer Weekly investigation in 2009 first revealed the plight of the subpostmasters in interviews with seven of those that suffered at the hands of a computer system, which at the time the Post Office claimed had no faults but was later proved to be error prone (see timeline below for more).

It was a decade later in December 2019 that a High Court trial came to an end, with 555 former subpostmasters successfully suing the Post Office. The subpostmasters claimed the Horizon IT system used in branches was to blame for accounting shortfalls, the Post Office said this was wrong.

High Court judge Peter Fraser said Horizon errors certainly could cause unexplained accounting shortfalls. He went further. In his judgement, he described the Post Office’s denial that Horizon could be to blame as “the 21st century equivalent of maintaining that the Earth is flat”.

Big news It was at this moment that the Horizon scandal, which had been playing out since the computer system from Fujitsu was introduced in 2000, became big news. The 555 subpostmasters, grouped together in the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance (JFSA), had defeated the Post Office and its government backers in court, paving the way for potentially hundreds of former subpostmasters to criminal convictions overturned. Without this group of subpostmasters the scandal that is known today may never have come to light. All those that have convictions overturned will receive compensation with all of them offered an interim sum of up to £100,000 before the final sums are calculated The 555 subpostmasters also forced the Post Office to open a compensation scheme for any subpostmasters affected by Horizon errors to be compensated for their losses. About 2,500 subpostmasters have applied for the scheme, known as the Historic Shortfalls Scheme and an estimated £300m in taxpayers is expected to be used to pay what these people rightly deserve. If it had not been for the 555 subpostmasters that took the Post Office to court and won, despite the government owned organisation throwing an estimated £100m in legal costs defending itself, none of this would have been achieved. It is for this reason that the Post Office’s decision to exclude the 555 from the compensation scheme is seen as a massive ongoing injustice. The government says that the compensation of £57.75m awarded to the 555 subpostmasters after the High Court battle, was a full and final payment. What it does not publicise is that after the subpostmasters paid their legal costs, which were ramped up by the Post Office’s attempts to avoid defeat, they were left with just £11m.

Legal costs The government is refusing to pay the £46m legal costs for the subpostmasters, meaning these victims are being left with paltry sums, which in many cases do not even cover the sums paid to the Post Office covering unexplained shortfalls and in some cases the travel costs that individuals have amassed during their campaigns for justice. These people lost businesses, homes, life savings and for many their health deteriorated due to stress. They were forced to pay back thousands of pounds of unexplained losses, which did not actually exist. Many avoided prosecution because they fought the Post Office in court, but were ruined financially. Former subpostmaster Nicola Arch, who suffered unexplained accounting shortfalls, is an example. In 2002 when the Post Office prosecuted her for theft and false accounting, she was found not guilty in Bristol Crown Court, but lost everything in the process. She now finds herself in a position where she does not fall within the Post Office’s Historic Shortfalls Scheme as one of the 555, and as she was not convicted so is outside the compensation for those wrongly convicted. “I am getting penalised for defending myself. If I’d have lost and been sent to prison, I would be better off. That’s our justice system,” she said. “I seem to be exempt from any group of victims.”