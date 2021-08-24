CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
How datacentre power growth is leaving Dublin in distress
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we look at the challenges faced by Dublin’s datacentre sector, as growth leaves the city’s electricity infrastructure creaking. We ask whether recent initiatives to close the UK’s digital skills gaps are working. And we examine the latest injustice to hit the Post Office Horizon scandal. Read the issue now.
Dublin in distress: Power supply issues threaten growth of Europe’s second-biggest datacentre hub
Dublin’s standing as Europe’s second-biggest datacentre hub could be on potentially shaky ground as Ireland’s electricity infrastructure creaks under the pressure of so many power-hungry server farms plugging into the national grid
Overturned convictions of subpostmasters mount up, but 555 victims no closer to justice
The government has failed to provide fair compensation to the subpostmasters who exposed the full extent of the Horizon scandal to the world
CIO interview: Ian Cohen, CPIO, Acacium Group
Acacium’s chief product and information officer joined the healthcare specialist in the midst of the pandemic, and is responsible for data, product, business process and automation
