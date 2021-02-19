Fujitsu bosses knew about Post Office Horizon IT flaws, says insider

The Post Office’s Horizon IT system should “never have seen the light of day” and bosses at supplier Fujitsu allowed it to be rolled out into the Post Office network despite being told it was not fit for purpose, according to a senior developer who worked on the project before it went live.

Horizon is the system at the heart of the scandal that saw hundreds of subpostmasters wrongly accused of fraud and false accounting until a 2019 High Court case proved the Post Office IT was at fault. Horizon is a counter-top sales and accounting system, commissioned by the government to automate Post Office services. It went live in Post Office branches in 1999 and an updated version is still in use today.

The developer, who has not previously talked publicly about his experiences on the project, told Computer Weekly that in the months leading up to its launch, Horizon’s problems were well known inside Fujitsu.

“Everybody in the building by the time I got there knew it was a bag of s**t”, he said. “It had gone through the test labs God knows how many times, and the testers were raising bugs by the thousand.”

The senior developer said he was contracted to work on the Horizon project between 1998 and 2000, at one point holding the job title Horizon Epos [electronic point of sale] development manager. He has asked to remain anonymous, but is prepared to give sworn witness statements to solicitors acting for subpostmasters in their ongoing appeals against past convictions.

The developer has also asked Computer Weekly to pass his contact details to the government’s Post Office Horizon IT inquiry, chaired by former High Court judge Wyn Williams.

Central to his allegation is that Horizon’s Epos system was initially built with “no design documents, no test documents, no peer reviews, no code reviews, no coding standards”.

He told Computer Weekly: “To my knowledge, no one on the team had a computer science degree or any degree-level qualifications in the right field. They might have had lower-level qualifications or certifications, but none of them had any experience in big development projects, or knew how to do any of this stuff properly. They didn’t know how to do it.”

In 2019, a High Court judge ruled that Horizon was “not remotely reliable” for the first 10 years of its existence. The judge found the IT system was prone to throwing up errors that could and did affect individual subpostmasters’ branch accounts. As Computer Weekly has been reporting since 2009, the Post Office held postmasters liable for these discrepancies. Some were prosecuted and imprisoned. Others lost their jobs and life savings.

Largest commercial IT system in Europe When it was rolled out, Horizon was described by Fujitsu as the “largest non-military IT system in Europe”. About 40,000 Horizon terminals were installed in all Post Offices across the UK. The user interface was a touchscreen and keyboard linked to a PC under the counter which ran on the Windows NT operating system. Branch PCs were connected via ISDN to a back-end mainframe. The Fujitsu-designed Epos software on the PCs was written onto an off-the-shelf system called Riposte. Our source said the big flaw in Horizon was the way data was being written to Riposte.“Riposte wasn’t really a database, it was a messaging system based on an XML structure where you write messages down into the message store, and then Riposte took care of replicating them,” he said. “The first thing that you should always do with a system like that is design and agree a data dictionary and a message library repository, basically to say: these are the messages that are allowed to be written to the message store and they all provide the following function. “It’s almost like an API [application programming interface] so that you have a list of allowed messages that can all be written to the correct format with the correct content. “You should also have a layer of software that lies on top of the message store that checks that any application above it which is trying to write a message, conforms to the agreed data dictionary. Otherwise, you can just write freestyle to the message store, which is what they were doing. There was no application interface in there, no agreed data catalogue or anything.” Computer Weekly also spoke to a former Fujitsu employee who worked in the Horizon Service Support Centre from 2001. The support engineer – who also wants to remain anonymous – recognised this new description of Horizon’s badly built message store, adding: “Our job was to fix these problems as they arose. We all knew the code wasn’t fit for purpose and needed rewriting. The data dictionary was still being added to when I got there.”