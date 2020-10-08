Care Quality Commission enquiries into IT scandal CEO continue

The Care quality Commission is still making enquiries into the appointment of former Post Office chief to establish whether NHS Trust met the NHS’s regulation that ensures that directors in the NHS are suitable for their roles.

Paula Vennells, who was appointed chair at Imperial College Healthcare in February 2019, ran the Post Office during a time when the company instigated one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in UK history. The organisation wrongly prosecuted subposmasters for financial crimes and demanded money after blaming them accounting shortfalls, which were the result of computer errors.

In December 2019, concerns were raised under the NHS’s fit and proper persons regulation (FPPR), which was introduced to ensure NHS directors were suitable, by former NHS consultant psychiatrist Minh Alexander. This followed a High Court litigation that revealed details of the Post Office behaviour in relation to the scandal.

In his judgement High Court judge, Peter Fraser, slammed the Post Office’s business practices, describing its denial that Horizon could be to blame for accounting shortfalls as amounting “to the 21st century equivalent of maintaining that the Earth is flat.”

During Vennells’ seven years at the Post Office helm, from 2012, she earned millions of pounds while hundreds of subpostmasters were wrongly blamed for accounting shortfalls that the Post Office failed to investigate.

The Post Office prosecuted subpostmasters, forced them to pay for losses that had nothing to do with them, and some even went to prison. A Computer Weekly investigation first made the problems public in 2009 (see timeline below). The scandal has been described as one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in UK history.

In 2019, Vennells was awarded a CBE for services to the Post Office and charity.