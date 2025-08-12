Macquarie Data Centres to offer Dell-Nvidia AI tech stack

Macquarie Data Centres has partnered with Dell Technologies to host the Dell AI Factory with Nvidia infrastructure platform in its Australian facilities, providing a sovereign and secure environment for organisations to develop and run large-scale artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

The move is aimed at providing Australian organisations, particularly those in highly regulated sectors such as finance, healthcare, and government, a local platform for building and deploying advanced applications like private large language models (LLMs), agentic AI and digital twins. By housing the infrastructure within Macquarie’s sovereign datacentres, organisations can meet strict data residency and national regulatory compliance obligations.

David Hirst, CEO of Macquarie Data Centres, said the partnership with Dell addresses a critical national need with the growing adoption of AI. “For Australia’s AI-driven future to be secure, we must ensure that Australian datacentres play a core role in AI, data, infrastructure, and operations,” he said. “Our collaboration with Dell Technologies delivers just that, the perfect marriage of global tech and sovereign infrastructure.”

The announcement aligns with the Australian government's “Future Made in Australia” policy agenda, which identifies the datacentre sector as a key enabler of national productivity and technological sovereignty.

Dell AI Factory with Nvidia is an integrated technology stack that combines Dell’s high-performance computing, storage and networking hardware with Nvidia’s enterprise AI software suite and graphic processing units (GPUs). This turnkey offering provides a pre-validated system for training, fine-tuning and running inference on AI models, removing much of the complexity businesses face when building AI infrastructure from scratch.

And by making the platform available as a hosted service, Macquarie and Dell are enabling organisations to access enterprise-grade AI capabilities without the capital expenditure and specialist knowledge required to build and manage it in-house.

The infrastructure will be housed in Macquarie Data Centres’ latest facility, IC3 Super West, in Sydney. The 47MW site is purpose-built to handle the high-density power and cooling requirements of modern AI hardware and is scheduled to be ready in mid-2026. It will also house a cyber security centre of excellence that integrates the latest in physical and virtual infrastructure security, supported by Australian government-cleared engineers.

Jamie Humphrey, general manager for specialty platforms sales at Dell Technologies Australia and New Zealand, said the collaboration with Dell would help Australian organisations gain a competitive edge.

“Our work with Macquarie Data Centres helps bring the Dell AI Factory with Nvidia vision to life in Australia,” said Humphrey. “Together, we are enabling organisations to develop and deploy AI as a transformative and competitive advantage in Australia in a way that is secure, sovereign and scalable.”

The move builds on a 15-year relationship between Macquarie Technology Group and Dell Technologies. As a certified Dell Titanium Partner, Macquarie already supports mission-critical workloads for enterprise and government customers, with this latest initiative extending that partnership into the era of generative AI.

Besides Dell, HPE offers a similar AI technology stack that includes its ProLiant Compute Gen12 servers and Nvidia’s latest Blackwell TX PRO 6000 GPUs, as part of its Nvidia AI Computing by HPE portfolio. Specialised capabilities such as air-gapped management and services that enable data, technological and operational sovereignty are also available to governments and public sector organisations.