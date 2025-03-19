Air New Zealand takes off with digital transformation deal

Air New Zealand has inked a five-year deal with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to overhaul its digital infrastructure and place artificial intelligence (AI) at the heart of its operations.

The partnership, announced at a signing ceremony in Mumbai attended by New Zealand prime minister Christopher Luxon, Tata Group chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, and the CEOs of both companies, will touch upon numerous areas of the airline’s business, including fleet management, crew scheduling and ground services.

“We began working with TCS in September 2024 and in just a few short months, we’ve seen the benefits of tapping into the depth and breadth of talent and expertise they have when it comes to digital solutions,” said Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran. “Going forward, TCS will be an instrumental partner in helping us deliver our cargo digital transformation and improvements to our digital retail capability.”

The agreement aims to bolster Air New Zealand’s goal of becoming the world’s most digitally advanced airline. TCS will streamline the airline’s digital services, spanning over 600 applications, by integrating AI-driven automation and cloud technologies into key areas such as cargo service, disruption management, retail offerings, maintenance systems and crew operations.

This partnership builds on TCS’s 37-year presence in New Zealand, where it serves over 20 major clients in sectors including banking, retail, construction, manufacturing and local government. The company also works with New Zealand universities on research projects focusing on cyber security, sustainability and AI, and promoting science and technology education through various programmes.

“We are excited to partner with Air New Zealand in its journey to become a digitally advanced airline,” said TCS CEO K. Krithivasan. “With our expertise in aviation, combined with our ability to drive large-scale innovation, TCS will enable Air New Zealand to set new benchmarks for efficiency, sustainability, and customer engagement. By using AI, automation, and cloud technologies, we aim to reimagine operations, enhance passenger experiences, and build a more agile and resilient airline.”

Air New Zealand operates a global network, flying over 15 million passengers annually on more than 3,400 weekly flights to 49 domestic and international destinations. This transformation marks a major step in the airline’s pursuit of secure, innovative and technology-driven experiences for global travellers.

Beyond technical upgrades, the collaboration will prioritise workforce transformation. TCS will spearhead upskilling programmes for Air New Zealand employees, focusing on AI, cyber security and software engineering. It also includes enhancements to Air New Zealand’s digital retail and loyalty programmes.

TCS boasts three decades of experience in the aviation sector, partnering with leading airlines worldwide. The company applies its aviation-specific offerings, including the TCS Aviana platform for intelligent airline operations, to its collaborations. Its understanding of airline operations, paired with AI-driven capabilities, is intended to help Air New Zealand find new growth opportunities and drive innovation across its business.

Air New Zealand has been harnessing AI in its fleet operations as early as 2020 when it tested the use of a computer vision system together with Auckland Airport to improve aircraft turnaround time. The system uses cameras installed at ramps and aerobridges to capture footage of turnaround and ground handling activities, such as cabin cleaning and refuelling. The footage is then processed by the system, which then generates real-time insights and predictions to help the airline better manage its airside operations.