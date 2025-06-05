Australia’s CommBank completes migration of data to AWS in AI drive

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CommBank) plans to accelerate the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into its business after completing a year-long migration of its data platform to Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Its data platform will be integrated with every banking service channel and, through AI, will provide personalised services to customers.

For example, using AI in customer services enables chatbots and virtual assistants to provide 24-hour support, while personalised banking experiences can be built by analysing customer data. AI is also increasingly being used proactively, rather than reactively, anticipating customer needs rather than waiting for enquiries.

The project to move the data platform to AWS began in July 2024, supported by Indian IT services supplier HCLTech. More than 61,000 “data pipelines” were tested during the migration.