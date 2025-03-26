More than 200 Lloyds bank bosses to receive artificial intelligence training

Lloyds Banking Group is training 200 of its senior leaders to ensure the organisation can get the most out of artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The bank is working with training provider Cambridge Spark on the programme, which will embed AI skills in the leadership ranks.

Participants of the programme will receive training in an 80-hour programme, known as Leading with AI, delivered by Cambridge Spark alongside experts from Cambridge University.

Ron van Kemenade, chief operating officer at Lloyds Banking Group, said: “AI is a game-changer for financial services, and we’re investing to enhance our services with cutting-edge technology. The programme with Cambridge Spark will empower our business leaders to further innovate with AI and drive commercial excellence using this transformative technology.

“Our approach to AI is based on integrating it deeply throughout every aspect of our business rather than limiting it to a centralised technical team. We’re building on our existing expertise to develop the most AI-capable leadership team in banking.”

Lloyds Bank has also made investments in AI training beyond senior leaders with a Data & AI Academy, GenAI Masterclasses and a Data & AI Summer School available to all its employees. It has worked with Cambridge Spark before on a graduate bootcamp focused on practical industry skills for emerging data scientists and data engineers.