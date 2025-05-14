BBVA creates ChatGPT Store and expands use of the GenAI tool

BBVA has created an internal library, known as ChatGPT Store, which already has 1,000 bots available for use across its business.

According to BBVA, the ChatGPT Store “helps users locate the 1,000 [generative artificial intelligence] assistants (bots) considered relevant for the entire organisation and available to all users”.

The Spanish bank has also added almost 8,000 more ChatGPT licences after its use to automate routine tasks saved employees, on average, 2.8 hours per week. It added that the generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) tool, which will be rolled out to 11,000 staff, has so far been used every day by 80% of those with access to it.

The expanded licence deal with ChatGPT maker OpenAI is part of BBVA’s plan to eventually use GenAI across its entire business. It was just a year ago when BBVA acquired 3,300 licences for ChatGPT Enterprise to “explore its potential”. Since then, over 3,000 bots have been designed for specific tasks, such as translations, document summarisation and report writing. More complex use cases include assisting with coding and analysing financial information.

BBVA’s global head of AI adoption, Elena Alfaro, said the increased licence deal is the result of demand from the business. “The expansion of our licences is a product of heavy in-house demand, as many business areas in all countries have expressed an interest in integrating generative AI capabilities into their teams.”

In parallel with the increased number of licences, BBVA is training staff to use the technology safely and creating a community where ideas and best practices are shared.

Antonio Bravo, BBVA’s global head of data, said: “We’re amplifying human talent with the capabilities of language models.”

Part of the process of increasing the use of ChatGPT is through internal innovation. Staff in teams have a good understanding of business requirements and can combine this with what they learn about GenAI to come up with ideas for its use.

Earlier this year, the bank held an internal BBVA Bot Talent hackathon at its operation in Mexico. The hackathon generated more than 170 ideas, three of which will now be made available across the group.

It is important that highly regulated and often innovative banks keep control of GenAI’s use and development.

In a recent interview with Computer Weekly, ING global chief technology officer Danelle Tonella said the bank is taking a “conservatively aggressive” approach to GenAI to ensure it doesn’t become a “tech toy conversation”.

“We brought in strict governance that focused all exploration on GenAI on five areas, and only under the control of the chief operating officer. This is important because AI has gained a lot of attention and traction. Without this governance, and due to the entrepreneurial nature of our bank, we might have seen bits of GenAI all over the place,” said Tonella.

Banks are “relentlessly” pressing on with AI-led transformation, according to a report from banking industry benchmarking firm Evident.

In its latest AI talent report, the company revealed a 13% increase in AI staff at banks over the past six months. It said one in 50 employees recruited by the top 10 banks now work in AI-related roles.

It found that recruitment of AI development professionals grew by 6%, hiring of data engineers increased by 14%, while the number of AI and software implementation experts hired increased by 42%.