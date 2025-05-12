Italian bank signs 10-year deal with Google Cloud

UniCredit has signed a 10-year agreement with Google Cloud to “accelerate” its digital transformation by tapping into the supplier’s cloud, artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics capabilities.

UniCredit will migrate “large sections” of its “application landscape”, including legacy systems, to Google’s Cloud platform across its banking operations in 13 countries.

The bank will also use Google Cloud as its new platform for AI workloads, as well as its AI capabilities, including Vertex AI and Gemini models.

Through AI, it said it wants to develop new service offerings, as well as boost efficiency and improve customer experiences. AI could be applied to investment banking insights, enhanced customer interactions, operational process optimisation and financial crime prevention, added the bank.

Ali Khan, group digital and information officer at UniCredit, said the “partnership with Google Cloud represents a bold move for UniCredit – massively advancing our technology footprint in critical areas such as AI, data and virtualised infrastructure across 13 core markets”.

“What’s more, it does so in a way that meets our cyber posture and resiliency needs. Google Cloud will further enhance the technological innovation we are bringing to core operations and last-mile customer solutions.”

In 2021, UniCredit became a founding member of the European Cloud User Coalition (ECUC) to accelerate the adoption of off-premise services in the financial services industry. A dozen financial institutions from across Europe signed up to the ECUC back then, including the likes of Allied Irish Banks, ING Group, Deutsche Börse, Euroclear and UniCredit.

Google Cloud is building a significant customer base in the banking sector as banks rid themselves of clunky legacy systems and adopt the latest digital technologies.

The supplier recently won a contract with the UK’s Lloyds Banking Group, which announced it would build, deploy and scale AI systems using the company’s services to accelerate production while slashing CO 2 emissions.

The financial services giant said it is using Google Cloud’s Vertex AI to build a machine learning (ML) and generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) development platform, which more than 300 of its data scientists will use.