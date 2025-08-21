Police investigation into Post Office scandal to cost more than £50m

The national police investigation into the Post Office Horizon scandal is expected to cost taxpayers more than £50m.

Scandal victims accept the cost, but demand accountability.

Operation Olympos has consumed more than £6m since 2019, but over the next five years, costs are expected to increase significantly to about £10m per year until its completion in 2030, according to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request response.

The FOI request, submitted by a campaigner known on X as Monsieur Cholet, sought information on the total cost of Operation Olympos to date. In addition to that information, Monsieur Cholet received forecast costs for the next five years.