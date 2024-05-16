Post Office IT boss failed to raise concern over false Horizon statements

A former Post Office IT boss had the opportunity to stop it misleading the public over software errors but went along with false public statements that were in conflict with her professional opinion.

During the latest Post Office Horizon scandal public inquiry hearing, former Post Office chief information officer (CIO) Lesley Sewell revealed she also felt like she was pushed to the outside by management from late 2014, before leaving in 2015 after a five-year stint.

Although the Post Office had knowledge of software bugs from 2006, whenever challenged over the reliability of the Horizon system, it repeated a public statement that Horizon had no errors.

The statement said: “Horizon is an extremely robust system which operates over our entire Post Office network and successfully records millions of transactions each day. There is no evidence that points to any fault with the technology. We would always look into and investigate any issues raised by subpostmasters.”

This was the organisation’s stock response until May 2013, in the run-up to the publication of an independent report by forensic accountants Second Sight, which was to reveal bugs in the Horizon software.

Sewell, who joined the Post Office in 2010 and was CIO from 2012 to 2015, agreed with inquiry barrister Emma Price that people within the organisation knew about bugs as early as 2006, and that she knew of a bug as early as 2011. She was asked by Price: “How can it be, therefore, that the public position of the Post Office up until May 2013 was that there are no bugs in Horizon?”

Sewell answered: “I don’t know the answer to that because from my perspective as an IT professional, I would never say there are no bugs in any system, because you do have faults in computer systems and it’s important how you deal with them.”