Post Office legal boss withheld details from statutory body reviewing miscarriages of justice

The Post Office general counsel failed to give the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) evidence that would have identified the biggest miscarriage of justice years earlier.

In a 2014 response to a CCRC request for an update on a Post Office review of its own prosecution strategy and processes, Chris Aujard, interim general council at the time, left out details that would have raised serious concerns over the safety of Post Office prosecutions.

In May that year, the CCRC was chasing the Post Office legal team for information about the review of its prosecution strategy and processes.

The review, carried out by Brian Altman KC, followed concerns being raised about the integrity of the Post Office Horizon system after a report by independent forensic investigations firm Second Sight.

The following month, Aujard signed and approved a letter providing an update to the CCRC, but failed to include Altman’s findings, which revealed serious flaws in the Post Office’s prosecutions. These included the fact that the expert witness used in trials had been found by lawyers contracted by the Post Office to have given misleading evidence.

During the latest Post Office Horizon scandal public inquiry hearing, Flora Page, a barrister representing victims of the scandal, referred to Aujard’s letter to the CCRC. The letter confirmed that Altman had completed his “review of the Post Office’s strategy and process for reviewing past/current prosecutions”.

Signed by Aujard, it said: “As you would expect, Mr Altman’s review was thorough, leading to a detailed report, and I am pleased to confirm that overall, his view was that the review (carried out on behalf of the Post Office by an external firm of criminal specialist solicitors) was fundamentally sound, and he did not detect any systemic or significant flaws in the review process, or in the evidence arising from it.”