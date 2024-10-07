Post Office boss Nick Read ‘inadequate, greedy and self-interested’, whistleblowers tell inquiry

Nick Read has overseen a collapse in trust of the Post Office and not only as a result of the public outcry over the Post Office Horizon scandal, according to members of his own staff.

Chief executive Read will appear before the Post Office scandal public inquiry over three days this week, beginning on 9 October, in phase seven of the two-year inquiry. This comes just days after a letter from Post Office whistleblowers emerged, which made damning accusations about Read’s leadership.

The final sentence of the letter, “Read cannot continue,” was written in May this year, before he announced his resignation last month.

Read took over as CEO in September 2019, replacing Paula Vennells just as the High Court group litigation order (GLO) case brought by subpostmasters proved that the Horizon IT system from Fujitsu was the cause of accounting losses blamed on branch operators.

Tasked with modernising the Post Office, his first act was to agree a settlement with the 555 claimants in the High Court case. He subsequently oversaw the setting up of schemes to provide financial redress for victims, which have left many affected subpostmasters still waiting for their compensation claims to be concluded years later. Read was catapulted into the spotlight at the start of this year as a result of the national outrage following the broadcast of the ITV drama, Mr Bates vs the Post Office.

As revealed by Computer Weekly, the whistleblowers called out an ongoing cover-up at the Post Office in a letter to public inquiry chair Wyn Williams and inquiry barristers, Post Office chairman Nigel Railton, and MPs.

“To most of us, Read represents an inadequate, greedy, self-interested man, and like [Paula] Vennells, he cannot genuinely relate to the human side of the Post Office, the hard-working and the honest subpostmasters and employees,” they wrote. “We are very distressed and very unhappy. Please help.”