Post Office scandal: Phases 5 and 6 had islands of conscientiousness in great depths of neglect
Computer Weekly rounds up the latest phase of the Post Office Horizon scandal public inquiry after a marathon 16 weeks of questions
Ministers, civil servants, Post Office executives, Fujitsu bosses and lawyers were among the big names to be shamed in the latest epic phase of the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry.
Some two years in, the statutory public inquiry into the Post Office Horizon scandal has so far heard oral evidence from 267 individuals, received written evidence from another 229, and covered a period of over 20 years. Only one phase remains and is due to start in late September.
The latest phase, which finished last week, was always going to be a big one. It had all the makings of an epic – two phases condensed into one 16-week chunk, oral evidence from 66 people including former ministers, the current leader of the Liberal Democrats and a disgraced former Post Office CEO, for starters. For spice, add to that the appearance of usually stealth-like civil servants and two million pages of evidence, and the fact that this was the first phase of the public inquiry to be widely covered by the media, having come after the broadcasting of ITV’s dramatisation of the scandal.
The latest phase, a combination of the previously planned phases five and six, had the monumental task of examining a huge range of complex issues. For example, it was tasked with understanding the forensic investigation of the Horizon system carried out by forensic accounting experts Second Sight, the mediation scheme that followed (and its collapse), the Post Office’s conduct during a High Court group litigation, as well as how the organisation responded to the scandal and more.
Proceedings began on Tuesday 9 April with a household name – who had been no such thing weeks earlier. When he opened the inquiry with his evidence, Alan Bates was Alan Bates, but midway through the phase he acquired a well-deserved knighthood for his relentless campaigning over more than two decades.
Sir Alan Bates, as he is now known, had turned down an OBE in January 2023, as revealed by Computer Weekly. He felt, at the time, that it would be inappropriate to accept any award while so many of the victims continued to suffer so badly and former Post Office CEO Paula Vennells retained a CBE and remained a “role model to the Honours Committee”. Vennells was stripped of her CBE in February 2024.
It was ironic that Bates received the offer of a knighthood during Vennells’ first day at the public inquiry.
Arise Sir Alan
Bates had originally refused to take part in the inquiry, which was initially established as a non-statutory review lacking the powers of a statutory inquiry. He believed it would have allowed the government to “brush it under the carpet”. In a February 2021 letter to then prime minister Boris Johnson, Bates asked for the non-statutory Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry to be paused, be re-established as a statutory inquiry, and a public consultation be held on the terms of reference.
Bates’ refusal to take part was a significant message. It played an important part in the review being converted to a full judge-led statutory public inquiry.
In his evidence to the inquiry, Bates pointed the finger at civil servants, who he said were more to blame than politicians for the length of time the Post Office scandal had been allowed to run.
He said he was certain that the civil service and the Post Office were “briefing ministers in the direction they wanted”. Later evidence from ministers and civil servants didn’t contradict this assertion.
Negligence at the top
Campaigners, like Bates, were hitting brick walls as the Post Office covered up problems with the Horizon system. Following a Computer Weekly investigation into problems being experienced by subpostmasters in 2009, MPs began to ask questions about their constituents being blamed and punished for unexplained accounting shortfalls in their Post Office branches.
David Smith, Post Office managing director from April to December 2010, was forced to commission a report to reassure MPs that Horizon was “robust”. It ended up a whitewash and just spoke of the positives that Horizon brought.
Smith told the inquiry he commissioned the report to establish what the Post Office’s position was regarding the Horizon system’s reliability. He said he would have asked investigators to look across the whole organisation, consider the types of questions that might be asked about the system, and give “an honest view, not a view that is one-sided”. But during an evidence hearing in phase three of the public inquiry, in May 2023, the report author Rod Ismay, head of product and branch accounting, said he was given the impression that he was “asked to present one side of the coin”.
In the recent hearing, Smith admitted he had failed to include written terms of reference. He also apologised for sending a celebratory email to his legal team after the conviction of West Byfleet subpostmistress Seema Misra in 2010. In the email, he congratulated his team for their work, which led to Misra’s imprisonment while pregnant, stating it was “brilliant news”. Misra had her wrongful conviction overturned in 2021. Smith apologised and blamed the large number of emails he received and his haste for the “poorly thought through” email.
During questioning at the inquiry, former Post Office chief operating officer David Miller admitted to signing off a payment of £180,000 to keep problems with Horizon, at a branch in Lancashire, out of the public eye.
The hush money was paid to a subpostmaster after an IT expert had found problems with the Horizon system, which the Post Office didn’t want subpostmasters and campaigners to know about.
Miller agreed that had the Post Office investigated claims rather than using taxpayers’ money to cover them up, the suffering of subpostmasters in the Horizon scandal could have been avoided.
During the latest phase of the inquiry, Alan Cook, who was managing director of the Post Office when Computer Weekly exposed the scandal in 2009, was shown an email that revealed his derogatory attitude towards subpostmasters. In response to the Computer Weekly article about Horizon problems, he told the head of public relations at then parent company Royal Mail: “My instincts tell that, during a recession, subbies with their hands in the till choose to blame technology when they are found to be short of cash.”
Edward Henry, KC, representing former subpostmasters, asked Cook if he was responsible for the wrongful convictions of subpostmasters. Cook acknowledged he had accountability and that it had happened on his watch.
An illogical crime
Cook’s assertions that subpostmasters “had their hands in the till” defied logic, according to evidence from Anthony Hooper, a former Lord Justice of Appeal.
Hooper, who was tasked with settling disputes between the Post Office and subpostmasters in 2013, said it was clear from the start that criminal prosecutions against subpostmasters were “fundamentally implausible”. He said he told the then Post Office CEO Vennells and chair Alice Perkins this during one-on-one discussions in 2014.
Questioned about his experiences of dealing with the Post Office, he said: “I was trying to make it clear to Post Office that [its] case didn’t make sense. It did not make sense that reputable subpostmasters, appointed by the Post Office after examination of their character, would be stealing these sums of money. It didn’t make sense particularly because within a matter of days of any alleged theft, they had to balance the books. It just never made sense.”
Lawyers behind illogical prosecutions
Sitting behind every prosecution was a team of lawyers. The public inquiry heard from them during the latest phase.
During questioning, it became clear that Post Office internal lawyer Rodric Williams turned his attention to all manner of Post Office challenges, while failing to meet the code of conduct of his chosen profession.
During the inquiry hearings, a barrister representing subpostmaster victims said Williams was at the centre of the “web” and “part of” attempts to hush up the Horizon scandal at the Post Office.
Through internal documents, it could be seen he was involved throughout the Post Office’s attempts to prevent knowledge of problems with the Horizon software becoming known outside the organisation.
The withholding of information was widespread. For example, in a 2014 response to a request from the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) for an update on a Post Office review of its own prosecution strategy and processes, the Post Office’s then interim general counsel, Chris Aujard, failed to give the statutory body evidence that would have identified the biggest miscarriage of justice years earlier.
In May that year, the CCRC was chasing the Post Office legal team for information about the review of its prosecution strategy and processes. The following month, Aujard signed and approved a letter providing an update to the CCRC, but failed to include findings of serious flaws in the Post Office’s prosecutions. These included the fact that the expert witness used in trials had been found by lawyers contracted by the Post Office to have given misleading evidence.
An external lawyer who worked with the Post Office internal team told the inquiry that when a Fujitsu executive admitted in 2013 that the Horizon system contained bugs, it was a “bombshell moment”. Simon Clarke, a barrister contracted by the Post Office, said there was “an almost religious panic that Horizon must not be seen to have been impugned”.
He told the inquiry that he believed he was misled by the Post Office’s lawyers during his work with the organisation.
Discussing the case of Seema Misra, Clarke said at no stage in his appraisal of the case did he see the Post Office’s relevant prosecution file, which he believes was “deliberately withheld” from him.
“I asked for it on a number of occasions and I learned from this [public inquiry] process that somewhere there is a digital file,” Clarke told the inquiry. “I came to the conclusion that this was deliberately withheld from me,” he said. “I cannot understand why.”
One notable legal absentee from the inquiry was former Post Office general counsel Jane Macleod. She was the most senior lawyer at the organisation from 2015 until 2019. This period covers some of the most egregious attempts to cover up the scandal, including sinking millions upon millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money into a court battle against subpostmasters. Although Macleod, an Australian citizen, has her fingerprints across the scandal, she refused to take part in the public inquiry.
Threats, obstruction and cover-up
Independent forensic accountancy firm Second Sight was contracted to investigate the Horizon system in 2012 after MPs forced the Post Office to get an external expert view.
Second Sight’s directors, Ian Henderson and Ron Warmington, are two of the heroes in the fight for justice. Their diligence, expertise and professionalism played a major role in lifting the lid on the Post Office’s behaviour.
The pair have been unable to speak about their experience in unearthing details of Horizon problems and prosecution malpractice for years, due to non-disclosure agreements. Their appearance in the latest phase was the first time they had spoken publicly.
During the session, they described Post Office cover-ups, threats, obstruction and the “worst corporate behaviour” seen in their long careers.
Henderson told the inquiry that when Second Sight’s investigation began, it quickly became apparent that subpostmasters had been wrongly prosecuted based on evidence from the Horizon system, with resulting miscarriages of justice.
Warmington described the investigators’ struggles in getting to the truth: “It was awful, just dealing with people who were not just seemingly failing to understand just about everything we said, but were, we now know – we suspected at the time – were in a sort of cabal that was colluding to or conspiring to thwart every move that we made.”
The unholy CEO
The long-awaited appearance at the inquiry of Paula Vennells, , Post Office CEO from 2012 to 2019, included the revelation that former Royal Mail CEO Moya Greene recently accused Vennells of knowing what was going on at the Post Office while its practices were destroying the lives of hundreds of subpostmasters.
Text exchanges between Vennells, a former priest, and Greene were revealed. Following the broadcast in January of the ITV Post Office scandal drama, Greene, who was Royal Mail CEO from 2010 to 2018, messaged Vennells questioning what she knew about the Horizon problems.
In the iMessage exchange, Greene wrote: “Paula, just back in the UK. What I have learned from the [public] inquiry/parliamentary committee is very damaging.
“When it was clear the system was at fault, the Post Office should have raised a red flag, stopped all proceedings, given people back their money and then try to compensate them for the ruin this caused in their lives.”
Greene was not alone in criticising Vennells’ deafness and blindness to what was going on around her. Alisdair Cameron, currently Post Office chief financial officer (CFO), who was interim CEO for a short period when Vennells left the organisation in 2019, was critical too.
In the inquiry, he was asked about a document he wrote in 2020 regarding what went wrong at the Post Office. In that he wrote: “Paula did not believe there had been a miscarriage and could not have got there emotionally.”
Asked by inquiry barrister Jason Beer KC what he based this view on, Cameron said: “Everything she sort of said at the time. She had been clear in her conviction from when I joined that nothing had gone wrong. This was stated in my very first board meeting and she never, in my observations, deviated from that.”
He agreed that she “had been unwavering in her conviction that there were no miscarriages of justice”.
During her questioning, Vennells was also asked about her role in removing a reference to the Post Office Horizon system in the IT risk section of a Royal Mail prospectus, as it was being floated on the stock market, and how she later bragged about doing so.
During the flotation of the Royal Mail in 2013, a prospectus was drawn up for potential investors. There was a reference in the risk section of the prospectus to the Post Office Horizon system, which at the time was being blamed for errors causing accounting shortfalls which subpostmasters were prosecuted for. Public knowledge of this could have been highly damaging to the flotation, with the prospect of wrongful convictions of subpostmasters and potential future challenges.
During the hearing, Vennells said she was not involved in the privatisation, but despite this, acknowledged that she took out the reference to Horizon. Documents showed she got in touch with the company secretary and said she didn’t understand why the reference was there and asked to have it removed, which it was. Vennells later boasted about it in an email to Post Office chair Alice Perkins. “I have earned my keep on this one,” she wrote.
Vennells’ lack of serious attention to the Horizon problems being experienced also emerged during a hearing at the inquiry featuring former general counsel Susan Crichton.
It emerged during her questioning that Vennells asked her husband for advice on how to refer to Horizon bugs in an attempt to downplay the anticipated findings of an independent review of the software.
Vennells emailed colleagues suggesting, on the advice of her husband, that the word “bugs” be changed to “exceptions” or “anomalies” in reports about the Horizon system.
At the time, the Post Office was denying the existence of software bugs that could cause unexplained accounting discrepancies, for which subpostmasters were blamed.
The finance guy and the clique
During his questioning, current Post Office CFO Cameron also shed light on a Post Office inner circle that combined the business, legal and communications leadership. This group wanted to prematurely end Second Sight’s investigation of the Horizon system when it was getting close to the truth..
Cameron, who has also had spells as chief operating officer and interim CEO in his years at the Post Office, said when he joined in 2015, there was a view among directors that Second Sight was the wrong choice for the investigation. He said directors were saying: “We should have got a proper accounting or law firm to do a professional piece of work and move on.” Asked which executives were pushing the narrative at the time, Cameron said: “I think probably sort of [general counsel] Chris Aujard, [communications head] Mark Davies and Paula [Vennells] were agreeing with it.”
Cameron also revealed that IBM came within a whisker of taking over from Fujitsu as the Post Office’s core system provider in 2015, until complexity forced an “anxious” Post Office into a U-turn.
The misleader in chief
Not many names irk scandal victims more than Paula Vennells, but one that does is Angela van den Bogerd.
The Post Office executive was part of the subterfuge adopted by the company to hide problems with its IT system, which included misleading the courts.
In his judgment in 2019 at the High Court GLO, judge Peter Fraser said evidence given to him by the former Post Office senior executive was misleading. “There were two specific matters where [Van den Bogerd] did not give me frank evidence, and sought to obfuscate matters and mislead me,” he said.
During the High Court trial’s focus on the ability to access Horizon remotely, Van den Bogerd told the court she first knew about remote Horizon access in 2018, about a year before giving her evidence. But evidence during the latest inquiry revealed she had been informed of the remote access capability on previous occasions – as early as 2010, as well as in 2011 and 2014. Van den Bogerd said she couldn’t remember receiving an email about Fujitsu’s ability to remotely access subpostmasters accounts in 2010 but her “conscious knowledge of it” was through an email sent to her in January 2011.
The comms guy
A communications director central to the Post Office’s strategy to keep bad news out of the public eye said that he and others believed they were doing the right thing.
Mark Davies, former group communications and corporate affairs director at the Post Office, and the public relations team he ran played a role in obstructing journalists investigating allegations made by subpostmasters against the Post Office’s Horizon accounting system used in branches.
During his questioning in the public inquiry, the former communications director was asked by inquiry barrister Julian Blake whether he and others in his team had ever asked themselves, “Might we be the baddies?” Davies said many times: “We really believed we were doing the right things.”
But evidence shown in the inquiry revealed that in 2013, following news that former subpostmaster Martin Griffith was critically ill in hospital after attempting to take his own life, one of the first things Davies did was to tell the Post Office’s general counsel they needed to find a specialist media lawyer. At the time, Griffiths was being forced to repay unexplained account shortfalls on the Horizon system and was losing his Post Office branch. Griffiths died in hospital weeks later.
Moving chairs
Former Post Office chair Alice Perkins learned of concerns about Horizon almost immediately after joining in 2011, yet failed to challenge the organisation’s line that the system was robust.
She chaired the Post Office for about four years from July 2011 – a period when it was defending the Horizon system’s reliability amid challenges from former subpostmasters, MPs and journalists.
Board meeting minutes shown to the public inquiry revealed that Perkins hoped to convince campaigning MPs that the system was reliable. She missed opportunities to share what she knew about concerns over Horizon, which could have potentially averted some of the devastating effects of the scandal.
During her questioning, a document from July 2013 also revealed the Post Office has long hoped to replace Fujitsu and its controversial Horizon system. Perkins was copied in on an email from the Post Office’s non-executive director, Tim Franklin, to company secretary Alwen Lyons regarding the organisation’s difficulty transitioning to a new supplier and a proposed extension to Fujitsu’s contract.
She told the inquiry that the Post Office had to extend the relationship with Fujitsu to provide “a bridge to the new arrangements”. In the email, Franklin wrote that he was in agreement with the proposals to extend a contract with Fujitsu because he didn’t think the Post Office had any choice. “Horizon is a complex Fujitsu proprietary system and any move, other than renewal, would present unacceptable risk,” he wrote.
Tim Parker followed Perkins as chair. He told the public inquiry that he “regrets” taking advice from the organisation’s legal chief, Jane Macleod, to keep secret a critical report that could have supported the claims of subpostmasters wrongly accused of theft and false accounting.
He was appointed as part-time chairman of the Post Office board in 2015 as accusations were accelerating that flaws in its Horizon IT system had caused accounting errors for which subpostmasters had been blamed. Parker commissioned a barrister, Jonathan Swift, to review Horizon and the convictions that relied on evidence from the system.
Swift’s review made a series of recommendations to further investigate Horizon, but Parker was advised by MacLeod that he must not share the review with the board of which he was chair, because the document was legally privileged.
The CIO who towed the conflicting line
Former Post Office IT boss Lesley Sewell had the opportunity to stop the organisation misleading the public over software errors, but went along with false public statements that were in conflict with her professional opinion.
During her public inquiry appearance Sewell, who joined the Post Office in 2010 and was CIO from 2012 to 2015, agreed with inquiry barrister Emma Price that people within the organisation knew about software bugs as early as 2006, and that she knew of a bug as early as 2011. She was asked by Price: “How can it be, therefore, that the public position of the Post Office up until May 2013 was that there are no bugs in Horizon?”
Sewell answered: “I don’t know the answer to that because from my perspective as an IT professional, I would never say there are no bugs in any system, because you do have faults in computer systems and it’s important how you deal with them.”
The IT expert turning his hand to the unknown
Former Fujitsu tech boss Gareth Jenkins was questioned for four days at the inquiry, such is the importance of what he knows.
He began acting as an expert IT witness to courts for the Post Office in the early 2000s, when the organisation was using computer evidence to prosecute subpostmasters who had unexplained shortfalls. But during his questioning, Jenkins revealed he did not actually understand the responsibilities attached to the role until 2020, years after he ceased to be an expert witness.
Jenkins, a mathematics graduate from Cambridge University and former senior engineer at Fujitsu, was a senior IT expert working on the Horizon system. He gave evidence in 15 prosecutions of subpostmasters up to 2013, when the Post Office was advised by a barrister to no longer use him as he had given misleading evidence in the past.
During his four-day inquiry appearance, Jenkins said he never received advice about his responsibilities as an expert witness. “The first time I became aware of my duties as an expert witness was when I was first put in touch with solicitors in 2020/21 as part of the police investigation into my conduct,” he said.
In 2013, Simon Clarke, a barrister at Cartwright King, told the Post Office that Jenkins had misled courts when giving evidence against subpostmasters accused of theft and false accounting by failing to mention software errors he was aware of. In what is known as The Clarke Advice, he wrote that Jenkins should not be used as an expert witness again.
Jenkins told the inquiry that his role was to tell the truth.” Asked if he tailored his evidence accordingly, he disagreed and said: “I attempted to answer the questions I was asked.”
Jenkins said he was sorry for what happened, but added that he felt that was down to the way the Post Office behaved. “I clearly got trapped into doing things I should not have done,” Jenkins told the inquiry.
The go-to man for evidence others refused to provide
Former Fujitsu IT security analyst Andy Dunks provided and signed witness statements about the Horizon IT system to courts using information provided to him by more qualified colleagues in IT support who had refused to provide it directly, the inquiry was told.
Despite his lack of understanding of the IT evidence, Dunks put what he was told by others into his witness statements, which were used in the prosecution of subpostmasters and led to wrongful convictions.
He said he would get the knowledge by speaking to people in the Fujitsu Service Support Centre (SSC), which provided IT support to subpostmasters. Jason Beer, KC to the inquiry, put to Dunks: “These are the experts that didn’t want to give evidence?” Dunks agreed.
Push me pull you
The Post Office’s relationship with IT supplier Fujitsu was “tense” in 2010 amid major problems rolling out the online version of the controversial Horizon computer system used in branches, the public inquiry heard.
During the latest hearing, former Fujitsu UK boss Duncan Tait was asked about the period in 2010 when Horizon Online was being rolled out in a pilot as part of a plan to cut Post Office operating costs. At the time, subpostmasters using it were experiencing serious problems, and “major incidents” had occurred, including transactions being duplicated and outages.
Tait was asked by inquiry barrister Julia Blake whether relationships with the Post Office leadership were tense. He said: “I think that is about right. We were in the middle of a major roll-out, and that roll-out was already significantly delayed, and then we have all these technical issues.
The unrepresentative
During his appearance at the Post Office scandal public inquiry, George Thomson, former National Federation of SubPostmasters (NFSP) general secretary from 2007 to 2018, was in denial over the Post Office Horizon scandal, which unfolded during his watch.
The man who headed up the federation, tasked with protecting the interests of subpostmasters, still believes prosecutions and suspensions after Horizon’s introduction were no different to those that occurred before. “I’ve been around a long time: suspensions have always taken place, prosecutions have always taken place, under the manual system as well, hundreds of subpostmasters suspended,” he told the inquiry. But the figures tell another story.
Civil servants left it to luck
The government left it to “luck” to monitor the Post Office management, which meant it missed opportunities to prevent the Horizon scandal and the suffering it caused, the public inquiry was told.
As an arms-length body, 100% owned by the government, the Post Office was free to run its business as it chose, with little government involvement.
According to evidence from Mark Russell, former CEO of UK Government Investments, the body that oversees the government shareholding in the Post Office, the board of directors was the only check on the organisation, with the government shareholder relying on “luck” should the Post Office board miss things.
During the latest hearing, barrister Christopher Jacobs, representing former subpostmasters, asked what mechanisms were in place for “detecting and dealing with situations such as in this case where senior executives acted in bad faith in covering up matters”.
Russell said: “The principle answer to that has to be the Post Office board because they are our oversight. They have the time, they have the capacity, they have the knowledge, and their function is to hold the executive to account. If they miss it, then we might just catch it, but I would have to say it is sort of luck. That said, we have missed things here, and it was a catastrophe.”
Another senior civil servant, this time on the Post Office board, said subpostmasters were “sabre-rattling” when, in 2015, they announced they were preparing to sue the Post Office for the losses they were blamed for in their branches.
When the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance (JFSA), led by Bates, announced it was preparing litigation against the Post Office, Richard Callard, the government’s representative on the Post Office board of directors, had formed the view that evidence about computer errors causing the shortfall in branches would not be found. He did not believe subpostmasters had a case and that legal firms would not support their claims once they got into the detail.
During the Post Office Horizon scandal public inquiry hearing, it emerged that, in response to the JFSA announcement, Callard wrote an email to the Post Office that said: “Seriously though, do you know how many legal firms they’ve had. It would be good to take the line with ministers that this is yet another sabre-rattle and once legal firms get into the evidence they pull away.”
“No minister”
Sam Stein KC, representing victims of the scandal, summed it up when he said new ministers “took on the job of ignoring the Post Office”.
During an inquiry hearing, Stein put to Pat McFadden, who was a minister responsible for the Post Office between 2007 and 2010, that the government was receiving “unusual” and “particularly strong” allegations against the Post Office. “Subpostmasters being made to pay back money, prosecuted or turning to criminal acts [false accounting] is wholly unusual.”
McFadden agreed. Stein continued: “What happened next is your organisation went back to the Post Office, who the subpostmasters regarded as ‘the abuser’, asking, ‘What’s going on?’” Stein referred to the Post Office’s reply, which came from former CEO Alan Cook to Binley, which said there were no problems.
Conservative peer Lucy Neville-Rolfe was questioned about her time as a minister when she oversaw the Post Office in 2015/16. Like ministers appearing in the latest phase of the inquiry, she reeled off examples of her questions about the Horizon scandal not being answered by the civil servants who were supposed to be supporting her.
The department formerly known as Shareholder Executive (ShEx), now UK Government Investments (UKGI), which looked after government-owned assets such as the Post Office, “lost its objectivity” in regard to the unfolding Post Office Horizon scandal, she told the inquiry.
She described an environment where the Post Office and ShEx civil servants were talking behind her back, and one where the department had “a foot in the Post Office camp”. She said that when she asked questions, rather than civil servants investigate claims, they would receive information directly from the Post Office.
Former government minister Margot James told the inquiry that getting to the truth was hampered because civil servants had “gone rogue” in their handling of the Post Office.
James, who was appointed minister in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) in July 2016, said: “There was an assumption on the part of the Post Office board members that the subpostmasters were in the wrong [over Horizon],” she told the Post Office scandal inquiry. “I think that the Post Office board did regard them as incompetent at best and criminal at worst.”
She added that the Post Office was “extraordinarily good at seeing itself as the victim” by suggesting there was an “orchestrated campaign” from subpostmasters that had “no legitimacy”.
James said evidence showed that officials did not adhere to the civil service values of integrity, honesty, impartiality and objectivity. “It was an example of a team of people that should be following those principles that have gone rogue and abandoned them,” said James.
Current Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey and former leader Jo Swinson were questioned by inquiry barristers about their time as ministers in the coalition government as the scandal was unfolding.
Davey was the minister in the business department in charge of the Post Office from 2010 to 2012, while Swinson took the helm after him until the coalition government ended in 2015. This was a period when MPs were raising questions on behalf of subpostmasters in their constituencies and there was increasing media coverage of the controversial issue.
Davey and Swinson detailed occasions when the actions of officials at ShEx prevented them from getting to the root of the Post Office scandal and acting on it.
Swinson and Davey were new to government, having joined the Conservative and Liberal Democrat Coalition government following the inconclusive 2010 general election. Swinson was minister in charge of the Post Office in 2012/13 and 2014/15. She told the latest public inquiry hearing that civil servants were “Orwellian” and “duplicitous” in how they withheld information from her regarding the Post Office.
Bates said: “From the testimony of those [from ShEx] in the inquiry last week, it is obvious that it is the civil servants who have to carry the bulk of the burden of blame.”
Former Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable told the inquiry that the Post Office was “authoritarian” in its dealings with subpostmasters, while fellow former Conservative minister Greg Clark was equally scathing of Post Office culture.
In his witness statement to the inquiry, Cable, who was secretary of state in the Business, Innovation and Skills (BIS) department from 2010 to 2015, also accused the Post Office of lying to civil servants in ShEx.
Meanwhile, Greg Clark, who was secretary of state for Businesses, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) from 2016 to 2019, was asked about the Post Office culture. He said: “Drawing on my experience with my constituent, I am inclined to think the management of the Post Office was insensitive to the point of abject rudeness towards subpostmasters,” he told the inquiry.
The Post Office scandal was first exposed by Computer Weekly in 2009, revealing the stories of seven subpostmasters, including Alan Bates, and the problems they suffered due to accounting software. It’s one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in British history (see below timeline of Computer Weekly articles about the scandal, since 2009).
• Also read: What you need to know about the Horizon scandal •
• Also watch: ITV’s documentary – Mr Bates vs The Post Office: The real story •
Timeline: Computer Weekly articles about the scandal since 2009
- May 2009: Bankruptcy, prosecution and disrupted livelihoods – postmasters tell their story.
- September 2009: Postmasters form action group after accounts shortfall.
- November 2009: Post Office theft case deferred over IT questions.
- May 2010: A pilot of the new Horizon Online system at Royal Mail has been scaled back after connectivity problems and outages.
- February 2011: Post Office faces legal action over alleged accounting system failures.
- October 2011: 85 subpostmasters seek legal support in claims against Post Office computer system.
- June 2012: Post Office launches external review of system at centre of legal disputes.
- January 2013: Post Office admits Horizon system needs more investigation.
- January 2013: Post Office announces amnesty for Horizon evidence.
- January 2013: Post Office wants to get to bottom of IT system allegations.
- June 2013: Investigation into Post Office accounting system to drill down on strongest cases.
- July 2013: Post Office Horizon system investigation reveals concerns.
- October 2013: End in sight for subpostmaster claims against Post Office’s Horizon accounting system.
- October 2013: Former Lord Justice of Appeal Hooper joins Post Office Horizon investigation.
- November 2013: 150 subpostmasters file claims over ‘faulty’ Horizon accounting system.
- September 2014: Fresh questions raised over Post Office IT system’s role in fraud cases.
- December 2014: MPs blast Post Office over IT system investigation and remove backing.
- December 2014: Why MPs lost faith in the Post Office’s IT investigation, but vowed to fight on.
- December 2014: MPs to debate subpostmaster IT injustice claims.
- December 2014: MP accuses Post Office of acting ‘duplicitously’ in IT investigation.
- January 2015: MPs force inquiry into Post Office subpostmaster mediation scheme.
- January 2015: Post Office faces grilling by MPs over Horizon accounting system.
- February 2015: Post Office CIO will talk to any subpostmaster about IT problems, MPs told.
- March 2015: Post Office ends working group for IT system investigation day before potentially damaging report.
- March 2015: MPs seek reassurance over Post Office mediation scheme.
- March 2015: Retiring MP aims to uncover truth of alleged Post Office computer system problems.
- April 2015: Post Office failed to investigate account shortfalls before legal action, report claims.
- April 2015: Criminal Courts Review Commission set to review subpostmasters’ claims of wrongful prosecution.
- June 2015: Post Office looking to replace controversial Horizon system with IBM, says MP.
- July 2015: Campaigners call for independent inquiry into Post Office Horizon IT system dispute.
- October 2015: James Arbuthnot takes Post Office IT fight to House of Lords.
- November 2015: The union that represents Post Office subpostmasters has warned of a problem with the Horizon system.
- November 2015: Post Office IT support email reveals known Horizon flaw.
- November 2015: Group litigation against Post Office being prepared in Horizon dispute.
- February 2016: Post Office faces group litigation over Horizon IT as subpostmasters fund class action.
- June 2016: Post Office chairman says ‘considerable risk’ associated with changing its Horizon computer system.
- November 2016: The legal team hired by a group of subpostmasters will take their case to the next stage.
- January 2017: Subpostmaster group action against the Post Office gets green light.
- March 2017: 1,000 subpostmasters apply to join IT-related group litigation against Post Office.
- April 2017: Investigation into miscarriages of justice in relation to a Post Office system appoints forensic accountant firm.
- May 2017: Hundreds of subpostmasters have applied to join IT-related legal action since March.
- July 2017: Post Office defence in computer system legal case due this week.
- August 2017: Campaigners submit initial evidence in group litigation against Post Office over controversial Horizon IT system.
- October 2017: Subpostmasters’ group action against the Post Office reaches an important milestone.
- November 2017: An end in sight for subpostmasters’ campaign against alleged wrongful prosecution.
- November 2017: High Court judge in subpostmasters versus Post Office case over an faulty system tells legal teams to cooperate.
- January 2018: Forensic investigation into Post Office IT system at centre of legal case nears completion.
- April 2018: Criminal Cases Review Commission examination of Post office IT system has raised further questions.
- May 2018: Post Office branches unable to connect to Horizon computer system for several hours after morning opening time.
- October 2018: After over a decade of controversy, next week marks the beginning of a court battle between subpostmasters and the Post Office.
- November 2018: Case against Post Office in relation to allegedly faulty computer system begins in High Court.
- November 2018: High Court case in which subpostmasters are suing the Post Office has revealed a known problem with a computer system.
- November 2018: High Court trial, where subpostmasters are suing the Post Office ends second week.
- November 2018: Post Office director admits to Horizon errors and not sharing details with subpostmaster network.
- November 2018: The High Court trial in which subpostmasters are suing the Post Office has reached an important stage.
- December 2018: CCRC may hold off subpostmaster decision until after Post Office Horizon trial.
- December 2018: Court case where subpostmasters are suing the Post Office set to span at least four trials and extend into 2020.
- January 2019: Subpostmasters’ campaign group attacks Post Office CEO Paula Vennells’ New Year honour amid ongoing court case.
- January 2019: Thousands of known errors on controversial Post Office computer system to be revealed.
- March 2019: Tech under spotlight at High Court in second subpostmasters versus Post Office trial.
- March 2019: Post Office considered Horizon IT system ‘high-risk’, court told.
- March 2019: CCRC watching Post Office Horizon trial closely.
- March 2019: Judge rules that Post Office showed ‘oppressive behaviour’ in response to claimants accused of accounting errors .
- March 2019: Post Office ‘lacked humanity’ in the treatment of subpostmasters, says peer.
- March 2019: High Court judge heard that the Post Office did not investigate a computer system error that could cause losses, despite evidence.
- March 2019: The Post Office legal team in the case brought by subpostmasters calls judge to be recused.
- March 2019: A senior civil servant asked the Post Office to repay public money it had wrongly allocated to paying legal costs.
- April 2019: Subpostmaster claimants’ legal team makes application for the Post Office to pay millions of pounds of costs associated with trial.
- April 2019: Post Office to appeal judgment from first Horizon trial.
- April 2019: The Post Office’s claim that the judge overseeing the case concerning its controversial Horizon IT system was biased has been dismissed.
- April 2019: MP questions government over Post Office Horizon case.
- April 2019: Government says no conflict of interest in trial despite Post Office chairman’s dual role.
- May 2019: The Court of Appeal has refused the Post Office’s application to appeal a major decision in the Horizon IT trial.
- May 2019: The Post Office has applied for permission to appeal judgments from the first trial in its IT-related legal battle with subpostmasters.
- May 2019: Judge in Horizon trial orders Post Office to pay the legal costs, and refused to give permission to appeal a major judgment.
- June 2019: Post Office asks Court of Appeal for permission to appeal judgment in first Horizon trial.
- July 2019: Post Office back-office error leaves subpostmaster with thousands of pounds extra.
- July 2019: Post Office fixes technical problem causing accounting errors in Horizon.
- August 2019: Subpostmasters suffering slow running and frozen terminals while Post Office searches for a fix .
- August 2019: The Post Office has fixed the latest problems with its Horizon system, affecting hundreds of branches.
- October 2019: A High Court judgment for a trial that focused on the Post Office’s IT system will be announced early next month.
- November 2019: The Court of Appeal has rejected a Post Office application to appeal judgments made in its battle over IT failures.
- November 2019: Peer calls for clear-out of Post Office board after Court of Appeal confirms major court defeat.
- December 2019: The Post Office has settled its long-running legal dispute with subpostmasters, and will pay £57.75m in damages.
- December 2019: Subpostmasters ended their legal battle with the Post Office at the optimal time,says lawyer.
- December 2019: Subpostmasters proved right on IT system failures as calls for full public inquiry mount.
- December 2019: Criminal Courts Review Commission to review Horizon judgment ‘swiftly’.
- December 2019: National Federation of Subpostmasters cries foul after court ruling on controversial computer system.
- December 2019: Former Post Office CEO apologises to subpostmasters over Horizon scandal.
- December 2019: Call for former Post Office CEO to step down from public roles after IT court battle lost.
- January 2020: Fujitsu must face scrutiny following Post Office Horizon trial judgment.
- January 2020: Subpostmaster group calls for government to pay legal costs for Horizon trial.
- January 2020: Why subpostmasters are calling on the government to pay Horizon trial costs.
- January 2020: Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy says it did not make decisions in the Post Office’s recent court battle.
- January 2020: Government should not be allowed to dismiss subpostmasters’ claims over Horizon IT scandal.
- January 2020: Police sent information about potential Fujitsu staff perjury in subpostmaster prosecutions.
- January 2020: Subpostmaster prosecutions are a step closer to being sent to the Court of Appeal.
- January 2020: Alan Bates: The ‘details man’ the Post Office paid the price for ignoring.
- February 2020: The government has refused to pay the huge legal costs subpostmasters incurred in battle with Post Office.
- February 2020: MPs seeking a public inquiry into the Post Office scandal face huge challenges, but pressure and time could force justice.
- February 2020: Calls for inquiry into Post Office IT scandal increase in Parliament, with cross-party support.
- February 2020: Care Quality Commission to review concerns over Paula Vennells’ appointment.
- February 2020: Government admits it was too passive managing Post Office as parliamentary pressure builds.
- February 2020: Minister says Post Office IT experts misled the government when it asked questions about subpostmasters’ concerns.
- March 2020: Boris Johnson commits to ‘getting to the bottom of’ Post Office Horizon IT scandal.
- March 2020: Boris Johnson’s commitment to inquiry into Post Office scandal in doubt.
- March 2020: MPs call on PM to commit to full public inquiry into Post Office Horizon IT scandal.
- March 2020: Those who did not play by the rules in Post Office Horizon scandal ‘should face prosecution’.
- March 2020: MPs told to hold to account those responsible for Post Office Horizon IT scandal.
- March 2020: The Post Office has sparked anger with secret settlements with subpostmasters outside the recent legal action against it.
- March 2020: Labour MP Karl Turner tells Computer Weekly that the Post Office Horizon scandal is most grotesque version of predatory capitalism.
- March 2020: MP Kevan Jones has warned a government minister not to repeat the mistakes of predecessors in relation to the Post Office scandal.
- March 2020: Criminal Cases Review Commission to use Microsoft Teams to ensure review of subpostmaster prosecutions is held on time.
- March 2020: Post Office postpones subpostmaster compensation scheme amid Covid-19 crisis.
- March 2020: Meeting reviewing subpostmaster applications to appeal criminal prosecutions moves into second day.
- March 2020: Subpostmaster prosecutions to be considered by Court of Appeal for miscarriages of justice.
- March 2020: How subpostmasters made legal history with biggest referral of potential miscarriages of justice.
- April 2020: Met Police examines information about evidence given in court by Fujitsu staff on the Horizon IT system.
- May 2020: Subpostmasters who had their lives ruined by the Post Office’s faulty IT system have received their damages after a High Court victory.
- May 2020: A senior Post Office executive at the centre of an IT scandal has left the organisation without fanfare despite many years of service.
- May 2020: Post Office re-examines hundreds of prosecutions that could have resulted from faults in Horizon IT system.
- June 2020: A campaign group representing thise wrongly prosecuted by the Post Office is raising money to help clear their names
- June 2020: Subpostmasters to force scrutiny of government’s role in Post Office IT scandal.
- June 2020: The CCRC sends 47 more subpostmaster cases to Court of Appeal and asks government to review private prosecution powers.
- June 2020: Select committee chair writes to former Post Office CEO demanding answers over her role in IT scandal.
- June 2020: The government has been accused of launching review that will fail to the bottom of Post Office miscarriages of justice in UK history.
- June 2020: Subpostmasters will not cooperate with government review into IT scandal.
- June 2020: The government’s proposed review of the Post Office IT scandal has received a further setback as forensic accountants refuse to back it.
- June 2020: Call for government review of Post Office Horizon scandal to have the power to force individuals to give evidence under oath.
- June 2020: Subpostmasters seeking justice in the Post Office Horizon IT scandal are regaining momentum in Parliament.
- June 2020: Healthcare regulator will be discussing concerns about former NHS boss chairing an NHS trust at an upcoming meeting.
- June 2020: Second Sight is working with law firm in appeals by subpostmasters against criminal convictions in Horizon IT scandal.
- June 2020: Post Office and Fujitsu blame each other for many of the failings in the Horizon IT scandal that wrecked lives.
- June 2020: Parliamentary Justice Committee to hold short inquiry into the rules and regulations surrounding private prosecutions.
- July 2020: Victims of the Post Office Horizon IT scandal need to raise thousands of pounds in a week or those responsible for their suffering will avoid scrutiny.
- July 2020: The government is set to face scrutiny over its involvement in the Post Office Horizon IT scandal..
- September 2020: The government r won’t pay victims’ legal costs and confirms review into the scandal will not have the power to call witnesses.
- September 2020: Subpostmasters still not being told about all the known errors in the controversial Post Office branch accounting and retail system that they use.
- October 2020: The Post Office has chosen not to contest 44 out of 47 appeals, meaning most are likely to have their names cleared.
- October 2020: MPs are demanding the government holds a full statutory public inquiry into the Post Office IT scandal.
- October 2020: Regulator continues enquiries about the appointment of former Post Office CEO at NHS Trust.
- October 2020: Minister met with former subpostmaster online in an attempt to get victims of scandal involved in government review.
- October 2020: The Post Office is focusing urgently on fixing an IT error suffered by a subpostmaster amid the ongoing IT scandal.
- October 2020: Labour MPs are calling for the government to give the Post Office scandal inquiry the power to force witnesses to give evidence.
- October 2020: Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust has asked for external review of its process when appointing controversial executive.
- November 2020: Government faces scrutiny of its handling of the Post Office IT scandal that destroyed subpostmasters’ lives and livelihoods.
- November 2020: Post Office branches offline during busy business hours after suffering an IT error that the Post Office said related to IT from supplier Fujitsu.
- November 2020: Fujitsu is refusing to explain what caused a national system outage in Post Office branches
- November 2020: The Metropolitan Police opens criminal investigation into Fujitsu staff who gave evidence in trials of subpostmasters.
- November 2020: Post Office criticised over vagueness of its explanation of the cause of a UK-wide IT failure that saw subpostmasters unable to do business.
- November 2020: Post Office says planned firmware update caused the problem that left branches unable to do business for 90 minutes.
- November 2020: Court documents reveal the names of Fujitsu employees under investigation for potentially providing misleading information trials.
- November 2020: The government allowed the Post Office to ‘run amok’ and destroy lives, says complaint to Parliamentary Ombudsman.
- November 2020: Campaigning politician demands access to documents that could prove that the Post Office lied.
- December 2020: Government denies responsibility for the abuse inflicted on subpostmasters by the Post Office over faulty IT system.
- December 2020: CEO at the centre of the scandal that saw innocent people sent to prison steps down from NHS role as pressure grows.
- December 2020: History made as subpostmasters wrongly prosecuted in Horizon IT scandal have convictions quashed.
- December 2020: The appointment of a former Post Office executive, who tried to mislead a judge, in the FA of Wales questioned by an MP.
- December 2020: Court of Appeal indicates subpostmasters can pursue appeal route that could do more damage to Post Office’s reputation.
- January 2021: NHS trust defends its director appointment process following an external review of its recruitment of former Post Office CEO Paula Vennells.
- January 2021: Lawyers call for changes to digital evidence rule that made it easier for the Post Office to ‘bamboozle courts’.
- January 2021: The Criminal Cases Review Commission has referred four more subpostmasters’ criminal convictions to appeal.
- February 2021: A developer who worked for Fujitsu on the Post Office IT system said bosses knew of flaws before going live.
- February 2021: Subpostmasters call for Boris Johnson to pause and reshape the government’s Horizon inquiry.
- February 2021: Vote of no confidence in FA of Wales boss triggered by recruitment of former Post Office executive.
- March 2021: Government agrees to change private prosecution rules that were abused by the Post Office.
- March 2021: Subpostmaster victims who brought the Post Office IT scandal to light have received no reply to their concerns from Boris Johnson.
- March 2021: MP condemns department’s ‘bizarre’ rejection of freedom of information request linked to Post Office IT scandal.
- March 2021: FA Wales boss steps down after losing confidence motion triggered by appointment of executive involved in the Post Office scandal.
- March 2021: The Scottish CCRC is reviewing five cases of potential miscarriage of justice in relation to subpostmaster prosecutions.
- March 2021: Subpostmasters head to Court of Appeal to clear their names in potentially the biggest miscarriage of justice in legal history.
- March 2021: The Post Office does not have enough money to pay compensation to the subpostmasters it wrongfully prosecuted.
- March 2021: Angela van den Bogerd has left her role at the Football Association of Wales, following criticism of her part in Post Office IT scandal.
- March 2021: Court of Appeal hearing reveals Post Office instructed employees to destroy documents that undermined Horizon stance.
- March 2021: The Post Office was warned that a former Fujitsu employee had misled courts when giving evidence on its behalf.
- March 2021: Boris Johnson agrees with MP that those responsible for the Post Office Horizon scandal should be brought to book.
- March 2021: Former Post Office chief was paid over £400,000 when she left despite the organisation being involved in miscarriages of justice.
- April 2021: The UK government faces a potential judicial review over its Post Office Horizon IT scandal inquiry.
- April 2021: The government is listening to calls for changes in how digital evidence is considered in court.
- April 2021: The Post Office's controversial contract with Fujitsu has been extended another year to help the organisation manage its exit.
- April 2021: The Post Office is to move work done by Fujitsu in-house when its outsourcing contract ends, and is already recruiting IT experts.
- April 2021: The Post Office has revealed the end to its controversial Horizon IT system.
- April 2021: The UK government is the only block to fair compensation for subpostmasters who were wrongly punished for accounting shortfalls.
- April 2021: The Court of Appeal has overturned the criminal convictions of 39 subpostmasters who were wrongly blamed for accounting shortfalls.
- April 2021: Former Post Office CEO Paula Vennells has left roles in the church, Morrisons and Dunelm after postmasters’ convictions were overturned.
- April 2021: The biggest miscarriage of justice in UK history is set to get bigger as more subpostmasters take their cases to the Court of Appeal.
- May 2021: Post Office IT scandal CEO has no excuse for her inaction in preventing the biggest miscarriage of justice in UK history.
- May 2021: Subpostmasters, MPs and the public call for a full statutory judge-led public inquiry into the Post Office Horizon scandal
- May 2021: Government says it wants to ensure a fair pay-out for the 555 subpostmasters who defeated the Post Office in a legal battle.
- May 2021: The Post Office has contacted hundreds of people it might have wrongly prosecuted for financial crimes.
- May 2021: The miscarriages of justice involving subpostmasters are the most disturbing element of the Post Office Horizon scandal – but it goes much deeper.
- May 2021: The supplier at the centre of the Post Office Horizon scandal has so far escaped the ramifications of its role in the miscarriage of justice.
- May 2021: Another two former subpostmasters have had their convictions for financial crimes overturned, following a hearing in Southwark Crown Court.
- May 2021: The government inquiry into the Post Office Horizon scandal is set to be made statutory with the power to compel witnesses and evidence.
- May 2021: The government confirmed that the inquiry into the Post Office Horizon IT scandal will be given statutory status and wider scope.
- May 2021: The Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance has agreed to meet the former judge heading up the inquiry into the Post Office scandal.
- May 2021: Criminal Cases Review Commission will not allow pressure on its resources to prevent subpostmasters seeking a review of their criminal convictions.
- May 2021: Professional IT body wants changes to how computer evidence is used in court in the wake of the Post Office case.
- June 2021: The Post Office Horizon scandal inquiry begins with subpostmaster campaign group waiting for full details before committing its support.
- June 2021: What the Post Office told government about its decision to sack investigators examining subpostmaster prosecutions could identify cover-up.
- June 2021: The Post Office has so far compensated about 400 subpostmasters who suffered losses as a result of computer errors that they were wrongly blamed for.
- July 2021: Another 10 subpostmasters are set to have their criminal convictions quashed as part of one of the biggest miscarriage of justice in British history.
- July 2021: The government has made no contact with subpostmasters two months after it promised speedy and fair compensation.
- July 2021: The cost of a scheme set up to compensate subpostmasters who were victims of the Horizon IT scandal will exceed £300m.
- July 2021: The government will pay interim compensation within weeks to subpostmasters who were wrongly convicted of crimes due to computer errors.
- August 2021: A further four subpostmasters are set to have their wrongful convictions overturned in Post Office Horizon scandal latest.
- August 2021: The government has failed to provide fair compensation to the subpostmasters who exposed the full extent of the Horizon scandal to the world.
- August 2021: Subpostmasters demand more clarity on Horizon public inquiry before committing their support.
- September 2021: Six more subpostmaster convictions referred for appeal in Post Office IT scandal.
- September 2021: Government minister holds secret meeting with Post Office Horizon scandal victims.
- October 2021: The public inquiry into a Post Office scandal will hold its first public hearing early next month.
- October 2021: A government minister investigating Horizon IT project in 2000 described the Post Office board as ‘appalling, short-sighted and partisan’.
- November 2021: The behaviour of Post Office senior management during the Horizon scandal was so egregious that Fujitsu has escaped a large financial penalty.
- November 2021: Former Fujitsu staff who gave evidence in subpostmaster trials have been questioned by police for a second time.
- November 2021: Former subpostmasters convicted of crimes based on data from error-prone Post Office computer system continue to embark on appeals.
- November 2021: The first hearing in the Post Office Horizon scandal public inquiry hears why victims should be paid compensation immediately.
- November 2021:The Scottish CCRC is investigating eight potential miscarriages of justice linked with faulty Post Office IT system.
- November 2021: The Post Office will waive professional legal privilege for documents relating to legal advice it received regarding subpostmaster prosecutions.
- November 2021 A total number of 65 subpostmasters have now had criminal convictions overturned in Post Office Horizon scandal.
- November 2021 Subpostmasters asked to withdraw support for Post Office scandal inquiry.
- November 2021: Seven more subpostmasters have been cleared after the Post Office charged them for crimes caused by its faulty Horizon software.
- November 2021: The Post Office made clear its support for a change in UK law regarding computer evidence – which later helped to wrongful convictions.
- November 2021: The chair of the Post Office scandal public inquiry has confirmed the compensation of a group of subpostmasters will be revisited.
- December 2021: Government must go further after agreeing to pay compensation for wrongly convicted subpostmasters.
- December 2021: Pressure on government to pay fair compensation to subpostmasters left out of current schemes.
- January 2022: Almost 100 MPs have backed a call for the government to reverse its decision to exclude 555 subpostmasters from fair compensation.
- January 2022: Post Office is unable to access information to accurately calculate compensation for scandal victims.
- January 2022: The Post Office received subsidies worth over £1bn last year in a scheme labelled Post Office Historical Matters Compensation.
- January 2022: Government widens subpostmaster miscarriage of justice compensation scheme in Horizon scandal.
- January 2022: Government officials are open to finding a way to properly compensate victims of the Horizon scandal without setting a dangerous legal precedent.
- January 2022: Subpostmaster campaign group to meet with the government to discuss fair compensation for their suffering.
- January 2022: Fujitsu cannot hide away as taxpayers pick up the bill for the Post Office scandal triggered by its IT system, say peers.
- February 2022: Victims of the Post Office Horizon scandal are being denied the millions of pounds they are owed.
- February 2022: Victims of the Post Office Horizon scandal are due to tell their devastating stories to the statutory inquiry.
- February 2022: MPs are demanding urgent action by the government to provide compensation to Post Office scandal victims who have so far been left out.
- February 2022: Victims of the Post Office Horizon scandal have suffered in silence, but the current public inquiry is giving them a voice.
- February 2022: Horizon inquiry questioning raises hopes of fair compensation for victims so far left out.
- February 2022: Government set to backtrack on untenable position on subpostmaster compensation.
- March 2022: The Post Office and Fujitsu failed to alert subpostmasters to software error that caused them to be wrongly blamed for shortfalls.
- March 2022: Horizon inquiry hearing sheds light on subpostmaster federation’s role in hushing up IT problems.
- March 2022: 555 subpostmasters to get fair compensation after government U-turn on its stance on High Court settlement.
- March 2022: Compensation goal finally in sight for 555 Post Office scandal victims, after 13 year campaign.
- April 2022: Fujitsu bags £430m government contracts despite rising cost of Post Office Horizon scandal.
- April 2022: The Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission expects more subpostmasters with potential wrongful convictions to come forward.
- April 2022: Former subpostmasters wrongfully convicted for crimes have not yet received full compensation over a year after convictions overturned.
- April 2022: A former Fujitsu worker has been questioned under caution for the third time as police investigate potential perjury
- May 2022: Paula Vennells could be stripped of her CBE in the light of the Post Office Horizon scandal.
- May 2022: Lawyer negotiating compensation for victims of Post Office scandal says the two sides are ‘poles apart’ on valuations.
- May 2022: Inquiry into Post Office scandal moves to Scotland, with differences in English and Scottish law raising further serious questions.
- May 2022: Post Office scandal inquiry has brought forward hearings about compensation as victims warn ‘people will die’ before they get anything.
- May 2022: The Criminal Cases Review Commission is to contact 88 more potentially wrongfully convicted Post Office workers.
- May 2022: The Post Office Horizon IT system at the centre of a national scandal will be replaced by 2025t.
- May 2022: Victims of the Post Office Horizon scandal in Scotland raise further questions about Post Office and government conduct.
- May 2022: Government accused of ‘not knowing what it is talking about’ after stating it has no plans to review court rules on computer evidence.
- May 2022: Computer Weekly spoke to the barristers that fought the Post Office to expose widest miscarriage of justice in UK history.
- June 2022: Two more Post Office Horizon scandal victims have had their wrongful convictions overturned.
- June 2022: The 555 subpostmasters who exposed the depth of the Post Office Horizon scandal could finally be fairly compensated.
- June 2022: Forensic accounting firm that ‘knows where the bodies are buried’ will be released from confidentiality obligations by the Post Office
- June 2022: Lawyers negotiating the compensation for former subpostmasters try to break an impasse.
- June 2022: Subpostmaster campaign group is closer to achieving what it was set up to do as government launches compensation scheme.
- July 2022: More former subpostmasters have their wrongful convictions for theft and fraud overturned in the Court of Appeal.
- July 2022: When the Post Office’s lie about the Horizon system failed to silence subpostmaster critics, it took more extreme measures.
- September 2022: The Met Police have interviewed a former subpostmaster in investigation into potential perjury by former Fujitsu staff.
- September 2022: Chair of public inquiry into the Post Office scandal disappoint over slow progress in payments to victims.
- October 2022: The public inquiry into the Post Office scandal has begun phase two with a request for adjournment.
- October 2022: Victims demand that the perpetrators of the Post Office Horizon IT scandal face the public inquiry.
- October 2022: Fujitsu’s part in causing the extreme suffering of subpostmasters will be made clear as it gives evidence at a statutory inquiry.
- October 2022: A dereliction of duty saw subpostmaster federation ignore its members when IT problems destroyed their lives.
- October 2022: Politicians are keeping up the pressure to block government contracts being awarded to Fujitsu.
- October 2022: Problems reported with the Post Office’s Horizon IT system before its roll-out should have been ‘show-stopper’.
- October 2022: Horizon system code writers lacked basic programming skills, according to the task force set up to investigate problems.
- October 2022: Trials of the Horizon computer system in Post Office branches in 1999 led to a warning that ‘a tragedy was not far away’.
- November 2022: Game of ‘hardball’ in Horizon negotiations left subpostmasters exposed to tragedy.
- November 2022: Confirmation bias led Post Office to prosecute subpostmasters without investigation, inquiry told.
- November 2022: SCCRC has referred six cases of potential wrongful convictions of subpostmasters to the High Court of Justiciary.
- November 2022: Fujitsu expert witness in subpostmaster trial ‘manoeuvred’ into role, public inquiry told.
- November 2022: Post Office changed view of Horizon problems before roll-out, because of a ‘sunk cost fallacy’.
- November 2022: Team working on controversial Post Office Horizon EPOSS software was the ‘joke of the building’.
- November 2022: The Post Office IT scandal inquiry’s expert IT witness was ‘troubled’ by the lack of integrity of Horizon system.
- November 2022: Telegram from British Embassy in Tokyo to UK government reveals pressure on ministers to sign off contract.
- November 2022: Subpostmaster federation deliberately kept public in dark over computer problems.
- December 2022: Post Office boosted its ‘coffers’ as Horizon system threw up unexplained shortfalls, inquiry told.
- December 2022: Post Office scandal – ‘cock-up or cook-up’?
- December 2022: Criminal Cases Review Commission calls on more convicted subpostmasters to come forward.
- January 2023: Former subpostmaster Alan Bates, who ‘pulled up trees and moved mountains’, turns down OBE offer.
- January 2023: Advisory board goal for Post Office scandal victims to be returned to rightful financial position.
- January 2023: Former Fujitsu staff under police investigation to face Post Office IT scandal inquiry.
- February 2023: Post Office’s most senior executives hushed up Horizon errors, public inquiry told.
- March 2023: Post Office attempted to replace controversial Horizon system 10 years ago, but was put off by scale and cost.
- March 2023: IT worker tells public inquiry that the Post Office Horizon helpdesk was toxic, rudderless and racist.
- March 2023: Subpostmaster demands names of Post Office executives who crushed him to suffocate truth.
- April 2023: CCRC says ‘door open’ for more reviews of subpostmaster convictions.
- April 2023:Post Office has extends contract with Fujitsu after being unable to resolve technical issues.
- April 2023: Post Office paid IBM millions when it ended proposed contract to replace Horizon.
- April 2023: The Post Office ended a contract with IBM to replace its controversial Horizon system after work started.
- May 2023: More Post Office software-related convictions overturned takes total to 86.
- May 2023: Fujitsu staff had ‘unrestricted and unauditable’ remote access to Post Office branch systems.
- May 2023: Post Office lawyer bragged how team ‘destroyed attack on the Horizon system’ and put woman in prison.
- May 2023: Post Office executive told to report false bill of health on controversial software.
- May 2023: Campaigning former subpostmaster fears compensation for scandal victims will be delayed to 2025.
- May 2023: Post Office scandal – cover-up a ‘dark chapter’ in government, corporate and legal history.
- June 2023: Post Office CEO told MPs that the organisation is telling some subpostmasters it won’t oppose them if they appeal.
- July 2023: Public inquiry hears how Post Office security withheld evidence from people it suspected of theft.
- July 2023: Former Fujitsu IT chief evidence postponed after late Post Office disclosure.
- July 2023: Post Office inquiry must examine role of court rules around use of computer evidence .
- July 2023: Peer calls for every Post Office prosecution to be reviewed.
- July 2023: Horizon inquiry adjourned as Post Office disclosure failures threaten to ‘derail’ proceedings.
- July 2023: Horizon inquiry chief threatens Post Office with ‘criminal sanctions’ over disclosure failures.
- July 2023: Subpostmaster compensation deadline will be missed, warns public inquiry chair.
- July 2023: CCRC refers two more subpostmaster convictions for appeal.
- July 2023: Post Office tried to convince independent IT witness that he was wrong about Horizon.
- August 2023: MP calls for review of computer evidence rule which led to subpostmasters being wrongly convicted.
- August 2023: Six subpostmaster appeals to be heard in Scottish court.
- September 2023: Post Office employee changed story for witness statement used to destroy subpostmasters.
- September 2023: Post Office had no interest in subpostmaster welfare when taking legal action, says Fujitsu memo.
- September 2023: Government offers £600,000 to subpostmasters with overturned convictions.
- September 2023: Five more subpostmasters have IT system-related convictions overturned.
- October 2023: Government ‘breached privacy’ of Horizon victims with compensation offer.
- October 2023: First subpostmaster Horizon conviction overturned in Scotland.
- October 2023: Amnesia hides names of individuals behind Post Office’s ‘head on a spike’ strategy.
- October 2023: ‘Angry’ lawyer warned against Post Office computer investigation in 2010 email.
- October 2023: Former Post Office executive admits he wouldn’t sign unfair contract he pushed on subpostmasters.
- October 2023: Post Office auditors presumed subpostmasters were ‘on the fiddle’ or ‘in a muddle’.
- October 2023: Bill for the scandal over £1bn, as campaign leader considers private prosecutions of Post Office executives.
- November 2023: Post Office disclosure failures delay Horizon scandal inquiry again.
- November 2023: Former Post Office manager has no memory of preparing witness statement in legal dispute.
- November 2023: Post Office scandal inquiry postpones more key witness hearings.
- November 2023: Controversial Fujitsu contract with Post Office extended again.
- November 2023: CCRC refers posthumous appeals against convictions to Crown Court for first time.
- November 2023: Paula Vennells’ email fuelled Post Office Horizon cult, inquiry told.
- November 2023: Slow government response to Post Office scandal compensation forces new legislation.
- December 2023: Post Office lawyer with his fingerprints all over IT scandal spreads blame.
- December 2023: Undisclosed document could reveal pressure on Fujitsu expert witness in Post Office prosecution.
- December 2023: Post Office prioritised its ‘bottom line’ over justice.
- December 2023: Former Post Office investigator called subpostmaster campaigners ‘crooks’.
- December 2023: Current Post Office executive in denial of Horizon cover-up.
- December 2023: Government advised to overturn all Post Office scandal convictions.
- December 2023: Government reveals its own slow progress in compensating Post Office scandal victims.
- December 2023: ‘No hiding place’ for those responsible for Post Office Horizon scandal.
- December 2023: Post Office gets government handout as Horizon replacement costs increase ‘significantly’.
- January 2024: Metropolitan Police launches second criminal investigation in Post Office scandal.
- January 2024: The current rules around digital evidence are partly to blame for the widest miscarriage of justice.
- January 2024: Fujitsu gets stay of execution as MPs support exoneration of wrongfully convicted subpostmasters.
- January 2024: ‘Hero’ subpostmaster accuses government of diversion tactics through ‘weaselly’ statistics.
- January 2024: How Fujitsu became a central part of the Post Office scandal.
- January 2024: The government is introducing legislation to exonerate hundreds of subpostmasters en masse.
- January 2024: How legal disclosure failures disrupted the Post Office Horizon inquiry.
- January 2024: Fujitsu ‘morally obliged’ to contribute to subpostmaster financial redress amid ‘insane’ delays.
- January 2024: More than 900 subpostmaster convictions wouldn’t have happened without Post Office-backed law change.
- January 2024: Anger sparked by TV drama forces Fujitsu to put public sector contract bidding on hold.
- January 2024: Fujitsu boss describes Post Office behaviour as ‘shameful and appalling’.
- January 2024: Fujitsu boss admits to missed opportunities to prevent miscarriages of justice.
- January 2024: Concerns of an expert witness in subpostmaster trials were ignored by Fujitsu.
- January 2024: Urgent question asks which ministers knew of Post Office's shocking plan to remove judge.
- January 2024: Fujitsu agrees to support former subpostmasters’ families beyond financial redress.
- January 2024: Committee chair asks minister to back ‘Mr Bates clause’ in Post Office compensation legislation.
- January 2024: Expert IT witness outsmarted an ‘aggressive’ Post Office to get to truth after inspection ‘madness’.
- January 2024: MP demands answers from government minister over second faulty Post Office IT system.
- January 2024: Pre-Horizon users contacting lawyers as more Post Office IT horror stories emerge.
- February 2024: Government ‘dragging it out’ by refusing to share knowledge of Post Office trial ‘delaying tactic’.
- February 2024: ‘People are now listening,' Post Office inquiry told as latest phase ends.
- February 2024: Post Office scandal: Phase four’s rogues’ gallery.
- February 2024: More than 1,000 subpostmasters could have used second faulty Post Office system.
- February 2024: Post Office Horizon IT scandal inquiry: Two years of shocking revelations.
- February 2024: Post Office CEO refused to meet government minister without her lawyer after 2015 Horizon report.
- February 2024: Post Office IT insider and the software decision that lit the Horizon scandal.
- February 2024: Controversial Post Office Capture system was developed in-house.
- February 2024: Law to clear hundreds of wrongfully convicted subpostmasters expected in July.
- February 2024: Unisys investigating potential involvement in controversial Post Office system.
- February 2024: King Charles strips disgraced Post Office CEO of her CBE.
- February 2024: Post Office scandal roundup: Fourth Estate in full throttle.
- February 2024: Government won’t rush to include Post Office Capture convictions in overturning legislation.
- February 2024: Government should face legal deadlines on paying Post Office victims.
- February 2024: ‘Pathetic’ Post Office spat detracts attention and fuels ‘disdain’ for authority.
- February 2024: Post Office CEO’s claim to be ‘working hard’ on Capture investigation in doubt.
- March 2024: MPs demand Fujitsu be ‘nailed down’ on financial promise to Post Office scandal victims.
- March 2024: KC names Post Office staff he believes conspired to pervert the course of justice.
- March 2024: Perverting course of justice and contempt of Parliament: a week in post-drama Post Office scandal.
- March 2024: Post Office prosecutions during Horizon go-live phase are ‘frightening’.
- March 2024: ‘Brutal’ decisions required to sort out Post Office mess, says select committee chair.
- March 2024: MPs call for Post Office exclusion from compensation schemes, as trust hits rock bottom.
- March 2024: Fujitsu should pay half of Post Office scandal costs, says select committee chair.
- March 2024: Current subpostmaster account shortfalls reveal extent of Post Office’s pre-2019 neglect.
- March 2024: Unprecedented bill to exonerate hundreds of wrongly convicted Post Office workers arrives.
- March 2024: Children of Post Office victims to hold Fujitsu boss to his word.
- March 2024: Controversial Post Office Capture software was completely rewritten in 1994.
- March 2024: Post Office scandal fallout for Fujitsu could open UK public sector to Indian giants.
- March 2024: Post Office Capture users’ campaign for justice gathers pace.
- March 2024: Sums of money Post Office ‘stole’ from subpostmasters may never be known.
- March 2024: Leaked comms reveal Fujitsu eyeing huge UK government bounty.
- March 2024: Remote access is the Post Office’s known unknown.
- April 2024: Fujitsu staff instructed how to bid for government contracts during self-imposed ban.
- April 2024: Fujitsu should stop bending rules, stop bidding and pay up, says MP.
- April 2024: Environment Agency dumps Fujitsu as Post Office scandal takes its toll.
- April 2024: MPs will grill Cabinet Office over Fujitsu contract bidding pause.
- April 2024: Some former Post Office staff should be jailed over scandal, says government minister.
- April 2024: Further extension to controversial Post Office contract with Fujitsu inevitable.
- April 2024: Civil servants more to blame for Post Office cover-up than ministers, says Alan Bates.
- April 2024: Subpostmasters stealing from branches ‘didn’t make sense,’ former judge tells inquiry.
- April 2024: Fujitsu public sector contracts dry up in Post Office scandal aftermath.
- April 2024: Former Post Office executive’s neglect prolonged Horizon reliability myth.
- April 2024: Post Office boss said subpostmasters had hands in till and blamed technology.
- April 2024: Alan Bates and JFSA won’t back down in fight with government and Post Office.
- April 2024: Post Office boss signed off hush money to cover up smoking gun.
- April 2024: IT expert who helped expose Post Office scandal offers to investigate second controversial system.
- April 2024: Unisys reveals no link to development of controversial Post Office software.
- April 2024: Post Office lawyer was a jack of all trades, but failed his own.
- April 2024: Fujitsu to cut UK jobs as Post Office scandal fallout hits sales.
- April 2024: Expert investigating Capture system refuses to meet ‘untrustworthy’ Post Office.
- April 2024: Post Office boss used husband’s descriptions in 'Orwellian' ploy to downplay Horizon problems.
- April 2024: Lords debate amendment to law on use of computer evidence in light of Post Office scandal.
- April 2024: More evidence emerges that Post Office executive misled High Court judge.
- April 2024: Post Office ‘lied’ to subpostmasters when forced to meet them, says former federation representative.
- April 2024: Post Office scheme was a ‘charade’ that never intended for large compensation pay-outs.
- April 2024: Post Office misjudged campaigner it labelled a ‘bluffer’.
- May 2024: Post Office investigators saw subpostmasters as ‘enemies’ – and that’s what they became.
- May 2024: Post Office legal boss withheld details from statutory body reviewing miscarriages of justice.
- May 2024: Police told in 2016 that Post Office prosecutor withheld evidence of Horizon errors from court.
- May 2024: Fujitsu Post Office system admission was ‘bombshell’ to barrister.
- May 2024: Barrister says Post Office lawyers misled him over Horizon cases.
- May 2024: Scotland’s Post Office scandal victims to be exonerated en masse.
- May 2024: Comms director at centre of cover-up never thought Post Office were the ‘baddies’.
- May 2024: Post Office IT boss failed to raise concern over false Horizon statements.
- May 2024: Post Office considered asking Computer Weekly to review Horizon IT system.
- May 2024: Post Office CEO Paula Vennells ‘didn’t believe there were miscarriages of justice’.
- May 2024: The fall from grace of ex-priest and Post Office boss Paula Vennells.
- May 2024: Post Office clique deepened Horizon scandal.
- May 2024: Post Office directors went crawling back to Fujitsu when IBM project got complex, inquiry told.
- May 2024: ‘You knew’ – former ally accused Paula Vennells of knowing about Horizon problems.
- May 2024: Third police probe into Post Office scandal under consideration.
- May 2024: Government knew of Post Office plan to remove judge.
- May 2024: Paula Vennells boasted about removing Horizon risk reference in Royal Mail flotation prospectus.
- May 2024: Over 700 subpostmasters exonerated by new legislation.
- May 2024: Met Police investigation set to go national.
- May 2024: Government appoints investigators to analyse Post Office Capture software.
- May 2024: Post Office Horizon replacement project labelled ‘unachievable’ as bill reaches £1bn.
- May 2024: Fujitsu set for further £180m deal as Post Office Horizon replacement delayed.
- June 2024: Post Office bosses misled subpostmasters a day before IT project problems were exposed.
- June 2024: Subpostmasters may take legal action against government in pursuit of financial redress.
- June 2024: Post Office chair was aware of Horizon concerns from day one but failed to act.
- June 2024: Mystery Post Office software developer revealed in 1995 Horizon project document.
- June 2024: Fujitsu had Post Office ‘over a barrel’, inquiry told.
- June 2024: Post Office Capture software training deficit echoes systemic Horizon problems.
- June 2024: IT witness was hidden away from Post Office court battle, but supported it from shadows.
- June 2024: Post Office scandal victims in Scotland have convictions quashed.
- June 2024: Once ridiculed Post Office scandal campaigner Alan Bates receives knighthood.
- June 2024: Post Office and Fujitsu had tense relationship, but were joined at hip when protecting their brands.
- June 2024: Sir Alan Bates hits out at Post Office ‘incompetence’ after data breach.
- June 2024: Metropolitan Police could investigate one of its own staff in Post Office probe.
- June 2024: Post Office expert IT witness Gareth Jenkins resigns BCS membership.
- June 2024: Numbers prove former subpostmaster federation boss’s ignorance over Post Office scandal.
- June 2024: Ignorance of ‘legal niceties’ from Post Office expert IT witness saw innocent people jailed.
- June 2024: Experts shocked by ‘extraordinary’ claim made by Post Office IT expert witness.
- June 2024: Former Fujitsu engineer says Post Office ‘trapped’ him into giving incomplete evidence.
- July 2024: Former Post Office chair 'regrets' keeping critical Horizon report secret.
- July 2024: Sir Alan Bates welcomes MP’s elevation to House of Lords.
- July 2024: Government left monitoring of Post Office to ‘luck’.
- July 2024: Civil servant was lone voice on Post Office board to query legal plan that blew taxpayers’ cash.
- July 2024: Civil servant said subpostmasters’ threat of legal action was ‘sabre-rattling’.
- July 2024: Fujitsu analyst gave witness statements when more qualified colleagues refused.
- July 2024: Government trusted ‘abuser’ over the abused on Post Office scandal.
- July 2024: Ed Davey and Jo Swinson ‘handled’ by civil servants in Post Office cover-up, says Sir Alan Bates.
- July 2024: Former minister felt she was fighting department over Post Office controversy.
- July 2024: Post Office ‘acted the victim’ and civil servants ‘abandoned their principles’, says former minister.
- July 2024: Vince Cable says the Post Office ‘lied’ to the government over Horizon issues.
- July 2024: Government commits at least £540m to financial redress for wrongfully convicted Post Office staff
