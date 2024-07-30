Government commits at least £540m to financial redress for wrongfully convicted Post Office staff

The government is calling for wrongly convicted subpostmasters to come forward to seek financial redress after committing to pay at least half a billion pounds through its latest compensation scheme for victims of the Post Office Horizon scandal.

About 900 people are estimated to be eligible for at least £600,000, with many entitled to much higher payments. Average settlements for wrongly convicted victims of the scandal so far have been well over £600,000.

Less than 200 have come forward, but the government hopes the scheme will encourage more to do so. The first tranche of letters to former subpostmasters identified as eligible by the government have already been sent out, with more to follow.

In May, the government passed unprecedented legislation to overturn hundreds of convictions, which were based on evidence from the Post Office’s flawed IT system, opening the door to financial claims for the victims of miscarriages of justice. Between 2000 and 2015, about 900 subpostmasters were prosecuted based on evidence from the Post Office’s Horizon computer system used in branches.

The Horizon Convictions Redress Scheme (HCRS), as the latest programme is known, is being managed by the Department of Business and Trade, with no involvement from the Post Office.

It offers wrongly convicted subpostmasters two routes to financial redress. All applicants, once verified as eligible, will receive £200,000 upfront as an interim payment. This will increase to £600,000 for those that decide to settle, while those that want to have their full losses and suffering assessed can continue to negotiate for higher payouts.

Those that seek to have their losses fully assessed will have their interim payment increased to £450,000, but there is no guarantee their final payment will be over £600,000.

Jonathan Reynolds, business and trade secretary said: “Postmasters have suffered immeasurably so I hope today’s new redress scheme brings some relief to postmasters who have waited far too long to get back the money that is rightfully theirs.

"Any postmaster who thinks they are eligible for this scheme can come forward and register. We know that every case is different, and this government fully supports the right of every postmaster to choose what is best for them.”