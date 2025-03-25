Kroll reviewing Post Office Horizon’s current integrity and discrepancy identification

The Post Office has appointed a specialist investigator to review the integrity of current Horizon system data and the processes used to identify discrepancies.

This follows a report by the Post Office scandal public inquiry, published in September 2024, which raised concerns about the current version of the controversial system.

Investigation firm Kroll will review the latest version of the system, which is at the heart of the Post Office scandal, which saw thousands of subpostmasters wrongly blamed and some imprisoned for account shortfalls caused by computer errors.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “Post Office is carrying out a review of the current version of Horizon. This includes assessments of the integrity of the data in Horizon and a review of Post Office’s discrepancy identification and resolution process.”

“It comes in response to feedback from postmasters, including evidence heard at the public inquiry, highlighting concerns about the current Horizon system. Postmasters, and groups representing them, have been involved in the process, including providing input to the terms of reference for the review.”

The third-party review of Horizon was revealed in November, during the Post Office scandal public inquiry. When giving evidence, Lorna Gratton, the civil servant who sits as a non-executive director of the Post Office on behalf of the government, said there had been a discussion over the current reliability of the Horizon system.

In relation to the discrepancies that subpostmasters continue to experience when using the Horizon system, she told the inquiry: “The Post Office executive team are in the process of appointing an independent third-party review of Horizon and its robustness.”