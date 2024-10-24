Warning shots fired as former subpostmasters have ‘useful’ meeting with Post Office CEO

The Post Office’s boss met former subpostmasters about the future and was warned the business could not move forward without action on financial redress and clearing out staff members involved in the scandal.

Former Post Office branch owners and members of the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance (JFSA) Jo Hamilton and Mark Kelly described a “useful meeting” with acting CEO Neil Brocklehurst, but had harsh warnings for the man in charge of the troubled organisation.

Hamilton, who featured in ITV’s dramatisation of the Post Office scandal, and Kelly are part of the group of 555 former subpostmasters who exposed the scandal through a High Court group litigation order (GLO) in 2018–19.

Hamilton said she was encouraged with “what appears to be a willingness to listen”.

“It feels like a huge step in the right direction,” she added.

But there were warnings to the acting CEO. “I warned him that his priority must be to settle financial redress with victims, especially the 300 GLO subpostmasters who haven’t settled, by next March, otherwise the business could not move on,” said Hamilton.

She also warned that the Post Office must remove any staff who had involvement in the scandal. “The other urgent matter was to change the culture by ridding the business of anybody who had anything to do with the scandal,” said Hamilton. “Only then would the business have any chance of a future.”