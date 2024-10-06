Whistleblowers call out ongoing cover-up by Post Office CEO in explosive letter

As the outgoing Post Office chief executive Nick Read prepares to face the public inquiry into the Post Office scandal, a damning whistleblower letter has emerged, describing a culture of lies and cover-up in the organisation that employs him and has paid him millions of pounds to clean up.

Read, who was brought in to steady and reform the Post Office after its life-destroying treatment of subpostmasters was exposed in the landmark 2018/19 High Court defeat, is overseeing a cover-up in an organisation that rewards an inner circle of his “favourites,” according to a group of his employees. The whistleblower letter, sent in May this year, was revealed during a recent hearing of the inquiry.

After months in the spotlight and calls for his resignation from victims of the Post Office scandal, Read announced in September that he will step down in March 2025. This week, from 9 October, he faces three days in the witness stand being questioned about the state of the company he leads.