Over half of today’s subpostmasters are experiencing unexplained accounting shortfalls on the controversial Horizon IT system used in branches.

Over the past two decades, hundreds of subpostmasters have been wrongly convicted of crimes based on evidence from the flawed system – and problems persist.

A major survey commissioned by the Post Office scandal public inquiry and carried out by YouGov revealed 57% of current subpostmasters have experienced unexplained shortfalls, including 19% reporting unexplained transactions and 14% having had transactions go missing.

Two-thirds of these subpostmasters, 59% of the total surveyed, said they were experiencing these issues at least once a month.

A total of 69% of surveyed subpostmasters have experienced an unexplained discrepancy on the Horizon system since January 2020. Three-quarters said they have used their own branch money to cover discrepancies or resolved the issue themselves.

The survey, which is part of the upcoming phase seven of the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry, also found that nearly half (48%) were dissatisfied with how the discrepancies were resolved, compared with 19% who were satisfied.

The survey also revealed that 49% of subpostmasters are dissatisfied with how the Horizon IT system currently operates, with 25% “very dissatisfied”.

During what is now known as the Post Office Horizon scandal, subpostmasters were held responsible for losses that could not be explained. Hundreds were prosecuted as a result. It was later proven in a 2018/2019 court case that software bugs were to blame.

Unexplained accounting shortfalls began to plague subpostmasters almost immediately after the Horizon system, from Fujitsu, was introduced in 2000 to automate manual accounting practices.

The Post Office scandal was first exposed by Computer Weekly in 2009, revealing the stories of seven subpostmasters and the problems they suffered due to the Horizon accounting software, which led to the most widespread miscarriage of justice in British history (see below timeline of Computer Weekly articles about the scandal since 2009).

Problems with the Horizon system continue, according to the survey findings. Almost all (92%) of those surveyed have had an issue with the Horizon IT system in the past 12 months. Screen freezes are the most common, with 70% experiencing them, while 68% have lost connectivity.

The Post Office is currently attempting to replace the Horizon system through its New Branch IT (NBIT) project, but this has hit problems and severe delays. As revealed by Computer Weekly in May, the project is late, over budget and lacking quality – and government auditors sent in to assess a request for £1bn funding say it is currently unachievable.

It is expected to sign a five-year contract extension with Fujitsu, worth about £180m.

Earlier this month, Computer Weekly reported that mistakes in the project have left branches facing unplanned renovations and potential shortages of critical hardware.

The Post Office brought in a new technology leader as it awaits funding for the troubled project. Former chief transformation officer Chris Brocklesby left when his one-year contract expired, and has been succeeded on an interim basis by Andy Nice, formerly transformation director at Camelot, the company that ran the National Lottery until January 2024.

