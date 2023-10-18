Former Post Office executive admits he wouldn’t sign unfair contract he pushed on subpostmasters

The contract that subpostmasters were forced to sign by the Post Office was so weighted against them that the organisation’s contracts manager said he would not have agreed to it if he had been in their shoes.

During a Horizon scandal public inquiry hearing, he also admitted a High Court battle with subpostmasters in 2018, which the Post Office spent more than £100m of taxpayers’ money fighting and ultimately losing, was seen by the Post Office as a way of “killing off” challenges to the Horizon system.

Subpostmasters were made to repay or were punished for unexplained accounting shortfalls, although they were caused by errors in the retail and accounting software used in branches, known as Horizon. The phantom losses were their responsibility because of the contract they signed with the Post Office.

Victims of what is now known as the Post Office Horizon Scandal suffered from depression, ill health, bankruptcy and imprisonment. Many received criminal records, and there are suicides connected to the suffering.

John Breedon, former Post Office contract manager, told the public inquiry the terms of the contract he was pushing on subpostmasters would not be something he would “personally want to sign”.

He said the “obligations were all on the subpostmaster”, and that it “put them on the hook for doing everything”.

Jason Beer KC, barrister to the public inquiry, asked Breeden why this view was not expressed in his 16-page written evidence. He said he didn’t know, but admitted, when prompted, that it was “perhaps” because he wasn’t asked directly.