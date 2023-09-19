Post Office employee changed story for witness statement used to destroy subpostmaster

Shocking new details have emerged of the legal tactics used by the Post Office to defeat a subpostmaster when he challenged its computer system, with the revelation that there were major omissions and additions in a Post Office auditor’s witness statement which differed from her original report.

Information in a 2004 audit report written by the auditor, which supported the subpostmaster’s case, was omitted from a 2006 witness statement by the same person when the dispute reached the High Court. The witness report also included details damaging to the subpostmaster’s case, suggesting he had been drinking alcohol while the audit was being carried out, which was not in the original audit report.

During the latest hearing in the Post Office Horizon IT scandal inquiry, Helen Rose, a former Post Office auditor, was questioned about her involvement in a legal battle with former subpostmaster Lee Castleton, who ran a branch in Bridlington, North Yorkshire. Castleton was made bankrupt after challenging the Post Office in court when it blamed him for unexplained accounting shortfalls.

It emerged there was an audit of Castleton’s branch in 2004 and Rose wrote a report, but when she produced a witness statement in 2006, when the dispute had reached the high court, her witness statement only used information that supported the Post Office’s case. When completing a witness statement for court proceedings in 2006, the Post Office auditor omitted details that were in the audit report of Castleton’s branch, which supported his claims that shortfalls were caused by computer evidence and retained details that went against him.

In the 2004 audit report, Rose wrote that Castleton was “very pleased” to see the auditors, and he told her he had been in regular contact with his Post Office area manager about his concerns. He believed issues stemmed from computer errors and that none of his staff had committed theft. This detail would have supported Castleton’s case when in court, but Rose omitted it from the witness statement, which was written two years later.

Inquiry KC Jason Beer asked Rose if she had based her witness statement on the audit report she completed two years earlier, and she agreed that she “probably did”.

Beer asked why this information was omitted from her witness statement, to which she replied that she didn’t know and had “no explanation”.

He asked Rose whether the information about Castleton being pleased to see the auditors and that he had been in regular contact with his Post Office area manager would have helped him. After a long silence, she said, “I don’t know. I can’t answer for what I did back in 2004, but I can only presume that the audit would have been part of the evidence so it wasn’t duplicated.”

Beer said: “If that’s the case, there is no point making a witness statement, is there. You could just say ‘please see my audit report, I have nothing more to say.’” Rose responded: “I don’t know.”