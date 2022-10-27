Horizon system EPOSS code writers lacked basic programming skills, public inquiry hears

A task force set up in 2001 to investigate problems with the Post Office Horizon Systems Electronic Point of Sale Service (EPOSS) found poor coding practices and made a damning conclusion on its code writers.

Documents revealed in the latest Post Office Horizon scandal public inquiry revealed that hundreds of bugs in the Horizon EPOSS software existed in 2001, after the software had been rolled out to thousands of Post Office branches.

The task force was set up by Terence Austin, the former systems programme director at ICL Pathway, who was being questioned in the public inquiry today (27 October).

The report produced by the task force concluded: “Whoever wrote this code clearly has no understanding of elementary mathematics or the most basic rules of programming.

“Although parts of the EPOSS code are well written, significant sections are a combination of poor technical design, bad programming and ill thought-out bug fixes,” it said. “The negative impact of these factors will continue and spread as long as the [error] fixing culture continues.”

Austin said the Post Office was informed about the problems.

At this time, subpostmasters were being blamed for unexplained accounting shortfalls. From 2000 to 2015, more than 700 subpostmasters were prosecuted for financial crimes. Many lost livelihoods after being forced to repay losses that didn’t actually exist, and hundreds were sent to prison and received criminal records. A total of 82 former subpostmasters have had wrongful criminal convictions overturned, with many more expected. Those that questioned the Post Office over problems with the Horizon system were continuously told they were the only ones experiencing problems.