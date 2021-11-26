Post Office inquiry clears up opaque stance on subpostmaster compensation

The chair of the statutory public inquiry into the Horizon Scandal has made clear he will investigate whether the 555 former subpostmasters that took the Post Office to court will get fair compensation.

This follows the chair of the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance (JFSA) withdrawing the campaign group’s core participant status.

The JFSA members have so far been excluded from any compensation scheme, beyond what was awarded to them after they took the Post Office to court and proved that financial shortfalls were caused by a Post Office computer system, not them.

In 2009, a Computer Weekly investigation first revealed that subpostmasters were being blamed for unexplained accounting shortfalls, which many suspected were caused by the computer system they use to do accounts. (See below for timeline of Computer Weekly stories about the scandal.) They had to cover shortfalls with their own money and many were bankrupted. There were also 736 prosecutions of former subpostmasters for financial crimes, with many sent to prison.

When the public inquiry chair announced the final list of issues that the inquiry would cover, it said financial address for victims would be included, but it was not explicit whether this included the 555 that took the Post Office to court and won.

After their victory in a multi-million pound group litigation, the 555 former subpostmasters were awarded £57.75m compensation. However, due to the need for litigation funding to fight a government-owned organisation prepared to spend over £100m, the subpostmasters were left with just £11m.

When distributed to the victims, this did not even cover the money many had paid the Post Office to cover unexplained losses.