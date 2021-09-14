Government minister holds secret meeting with Post Office Horizon scandal victims

The government minister in charge of the Post Office has secretly met with a group of victims of the Horizon IT scandal.

Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) minister Paul Scully spoke with three subpostmasters who were wrongly convicted of financial crimes and imprisoned.

According to a source, he met last week with Seema Misra, Tracy Felstead and Janet Skinner, via Zoom.

All three were victims of the Post Office Horizon scandal, which saw subpostmasters blamed for unexplained accounting shortfalls from 2000 to 2015. They were sent to prison, but have since had their convictions quashed, along with about 60 others so far.

During a High Court litigation in 2019, the financial shortfalls were found to have been caused by errors in the retail and accounting computer system used in Post Office branches, known as Horizon.

The meeting could be a welcome sign that the government is addressing subpostmaster demands for fair compensation and addressing what went wrong, but its secrecy raises questions about the government’s approach and openness in righting the wrongs for all subpostmasters who suffered in the scandal.