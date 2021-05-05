Post Office dishonesty in Horizon scandal is reason enough for statutory public inquiry

The years of dishonesty that enabled the Post Office to cover up the real cause of accounting shortfalls that saw innocent subpostmasters convicted of crimes, make the need for a statutory public inquiry overwhelming.

A Court of Appeal decision to overturn the criminal convictions of 39 subpostmasters, wrongly prosecuted for financial crimes, has amplified calls for such a statutory inquiry, with the power to call witnesses under oath.

Campaigners for the affected subpostmasters say the current Horizon scandal inquiry, set up by the government and chaired by former judge Wyn Williams, lacks the teeth of a courtroom. It cannot call witnesses to give evidence under oath or summon all documentation.

Subpostmasters were prosecuted for crimes including theft and false accounting after being blamed for unexplained accounting shortfalls that appeared on the Horizon accounting system they used. But the apparent losses, which the Post Office did not investigate, were caused by computer errors.

The Post Office knew there were problems with the Horizon system, but did not reveal them until it was forced to do so in court. Subpostmasters served prison sentences, received criminal records, were made bankrupt, lost life savings and homes, and families were ruined.

Three of the most senior judges in England found that the wrongful prosecutions of subpostmasters by the Post Office were not just operational incompetence, but “egregious” and an abuse of the court’s processes. In fact, they were an “affront to the conscience of the court”, the judges said.



A total of 45 former subpostmasters have now had their convictions overturned, including 39 in the Court of Appeal and six in Southwark Crown Court in December. And there will be more. Between 2000 and 2015, 736 subpostmasters were prosecuted by the Post Office based on evidence from the Horizon system.

Justice has been a slow process. It has taken 20 years, since the first subpostmasters were prosecuted, for the first group of convictions to be overturned. In that time, the people whose decisions led to the miscarriages of justice have continued their careers. Paula Vennells, Post Office CEO from 2012 to 2019, earned millions of pounds and was awarded a CBE for services to the Post Office and charity, while Tim Parker, chairman since 2015, has been unscathed by the scandal. Then there are civil servants and ministers who were apparently either deaf to the concerns being raised or were part of the problem.

Subpostmasters, campaigners and, increasingly, the public demand a statutory inquiry as the history of this long and painful episode has revealed that it takes the courtroom to get to the truth. The Post Office deceived subpostmasters, the courts and the public for years in its attempts to keep a lid on the Horizon problems. Even the government admitted it was misled by the Post Office through constant reassurances that the Horizon system could not cause unexplained losses.

The government said its current inquiry is making good progress and that it wants to avoid a full public inquiry because it would take years to complete and subpostmasters have already waited long enough. It said it would change the inquiry if the people involved failed to cooperate.

But the Post Office’s behaviour over the past two decades means the current inquiry is not enough, according to peer James Arbuthnot, who has campaigned for justice for subpostmasters for over a decade. He told Computer Weekly that the inquiry’s lack of power to call witnesses under oath was a major problem.

“The government says it doesn’t need such power because everyone is giving evidence willingly,” said Arbuthnot. “But the Post Office has been so mendacious, secretive and unhelpful over the entire course of this matter that anyone who trusts them is displaying either naivety or a cynical willingness to collude with them.”

Another long-term campaigner for the subpostmasters, Labour MP Kevan Jones, said a statutory public inquiry with the powers to summon individuals to give evidence was necessary. “Without it, the government is relying on people’s good will in coming forward to explain their roles in the Horizon scandal,” he said. “The current government inquiry also lacks the power to summon documents from the Post Office or reluctant government departments.’’

Deceit began early It didn’t have to be that way, but the Post Office management went to great lengths trying to cover up the known IT problems, which, if made public, would have undermined their prosecutions of subpostmasters. It chose this course of action rather than listening to subpostmasters, investigating their problems and trying to fix them. Computer problems were known about from the beginning of the Horizon system’s introduction in 2000 – and they had been brought to the Post Office’s attention. But the organisation was determined not to undermine Horizon and it decided to mislead and isolate subpostmasters who were experiencing problems. Many subpostmasters who were experiencing unexplainable losses suspected that the accounting system was in error because the problems began soon after its introduction. But the Post Office policy was to deny the existence of computer errors and tell any subpostmaster who raised issues that they were the first to do so. But through separate subpostmasters contacting Computer Weekly, years apart, the Post Office’s Horizon defences were breached for the first time. In 2009, a Computer Weekly investigation revealed the stories of seven former subpostmasters who had had their lives devastated after being blamed for unexplained cash shortfalls (see box below for Computer Weekly’s coverage of the story since 2009). This broke the Post Office’s first line of defence in its strategy to keep a lid on the Horizon problems. Every subpostmaster interviewed told the same story, that when they went to the Post Office for help, they were told they were the only one having trouble. In that article, the Post Office denied that it had received any complaints from subpostmasters. It also denied that any IT-related fault could have caused the systems to show incorrect sums of money owed by some branches. But after the article was published in 2009, subpostmasters across the country realised they were not alone and began making contact with each other. A few months later, Alan Bates, a former subpostmaster in North Wales and one of the first group of subpostmasters interviewed by Computer Weekly, set up a campaign group. The Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance (JFSA) was created and the fight for justice began. In another article that same year, the Post Office told Computer Weekly: “Horizon is an extremely robust system which operates over our entire network and successfully records millions of transactions each day. There is no evidence that points to any fault with the technology. We would always look into and investigate any issues raised by subpostmasters.” Looking at the evidence today, it is difficult to believe that response to a journalist’s question was approved by any organisation, let alone one owned by the government. The subpostmasters now had strength in numbers, the support of MPs and with journalists investigating, but the Post Office battened down the hatches and the deceit became endemic. In 2013, instructions were given to Post Office staff, by its head of security, to shred documents that could undermine Horizon’s robustness, and that same year a lawyer, commissioned by the Post Office, warned that its expert IT witnesses during subpostmaster trials were not being honest. In 2015, it even rubbished a report by forensic accountants Second Sight, which it had commissioned to look at the Horizon system, because its conclusions didn’t fit with the Post Office’s assertions that Horizon was robust.

Government was misled The government, which has the power to set up a statutory inquiry, said it was itself misled by the Post Office. In February last year, Martin Callanan, a UK government minister in the House of Lords, said: “The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy relied on Post Office management to investigate the issues with the Horizon system and the government was assured that the system was robust and the issues being raised by the postmasters were being handled appropriately. BEIS pressed management on these issues and was given consistent advice from the company’s experts that appeared to verify these claims at that time.” Callanan added: “In hindsight, of course, facts have come to light through the litigation which has revealed that advice given during that period was flawed.” But all this was kept quiet and had it not been for disclosure and the cross-examination of witnesses, it might never have come to light. Subpostmsters had to do it the hard, and expensive, way. In 2017, after years of campaigning, the JFSA, which by then had more than 500 former subpostmasters as members, received permission for a group litigation order (GLO) against the Post Office. In 2018, the multimillion-pound trial began in the High Court. It was this High Court battle that was to lay bare the extent of the cover-up by the Post Office over the preceding 17 years. Two trials revealed the extent of the scandal through the disclosure of thousands of documents and questioning of witnesses from the Post Office as well as the claimant subpostmasters. In fact, after 20 years, the Post Office’s claim that Horizon was robust was rejected in the High Court in 2019, when Judge Peter Fraser ruled that it was not remotely robust. He also said the Post Office had engaged in “oppressive behaviour” when demanding sums of money that could not be accounted for by subpostmasters. That obfuscation was even evident in the High Court itself, with former Post Office director Angela van den Bogerd trying to mislead Judge Fraser during the trial. He wrote in his damning judgement: “There were two specific matters where [Van den Bogerd] did not give me frank evidence, and sought to obfuscate matters and mislead me.” In December 2019, the Post Office conceded defeat in the High Court case, apologised and agreed to pay £57.75m damages. But this was after spending more than £100m on legal fees and forcing the subpostmaster claimants to themselves spend £46m on legal fees, which was paid to litigation funders, who initially funded the action. It was soon after this that the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) referred the first group of subpostmasters to the Court of Appeal to have their convictions reviewed. This was the biggest group referral in history. In March this year, the Court of Appeal heard the appeals against wrongful prosecution on two grounds. The first (Limb 1) was that the computer evidence on which the prosecutions were based was unreliable and the second (Limb 2) was that the Post Office knew the defendants couldn’t get a fair trial, but prosecuted them anyway. The first ground could be the result of incompetence on the Post Office’s part, and due to a lack of understanding of computer systems. But the second suggested the Post Office’s actions were premeditated and opened up Post Office and government executives to scrutiny. On 23 April, three judges in the Court of Appeal ruled that the Post Office had used its private prosecution powers against subpostmasters blamed for accounting shortfalls, despite knowing they could not get a fair trial. A total of 39 convictions were overturned on both grounds. The court had previously heard evidence that the Post Office knew the Horizon IT system was flawed, but continued to prosecute subpostmasters regardless.