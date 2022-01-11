Post Office can’t access records of all money paid to it by victims of the Horizon scandal

The Post Office has admitted that due to limitations in underlying accounting systems, it does not have a record of all the money paid by subpostmasters wrongly forced to cover unexplained losses in their accounts.

The admission came during a parliamentary select committee hearing, focused on compensating victims of the Post Office Horizon Scandal, where government minster Paul Scully also promised fair compensation for the 555 victims so far left out of existing compensation schemes.

Thousands of subpostmasters repaid shortfalls that appeared in their accounts under threat of legal action. It was later proved in the High Court that the accounting shortfalls were actually computer errors.

In 2009, Computer Weekly told the stories of seven subpostmasters affected by the problems, which led many more who had suffered losses to come forward and the establishment of the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance (JFSA).

Facing questions alongside Scully in the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) meeting were Post Office CEO Nick Read, Carl Creswell, senior civil servant in BEIS, and Tom Cooper, director of UK Government Investments, which has a seat in the Post Office boardroom.

Questioned by MPs examining how the Post Office is compensating victims of the Horizon IT scandal, Read admitted some information required to build an accurate picture of losses suffered by subpostmasters is not available. “We recognise that bringing a claim over 20 years old is going to be complicated,” he said. “There are a number of sources of information to be disclosed. Pre-2005, it’s extremely difficult.”

Read said the Post Office has recognised this in how it has structured its compensation scheme. “We have had conversations with our independent panel, the final adjudicators of the compensation scheme itself, and we have said, ‘Clearly you will have to take into consideration where evidence is not available that when you determine compensation, this is a factor you will have to take into account, because people cannot prove what there shortfalls were’.”

Accurate assessment Scully said the independent panel will “provide independence and a sense of distance and empathy to say [to claimants], ‘Okay, we appreciate you haven’t got the evidence and we haven’t got the evidence but lets work with you to make an accurate assessment acceptable to both parties’.” BEIS select committee chair Darren Jones asked: “If subpostmasters were paying back shortfalls out of their own money into suspense accounts at the Post Office, why do you know who paid in what money, when and how much to give back to them?” Read said this is because the Post Office does not have access to some of the records that go back to before 2005. “There will be areas of evidence that won’t be possible to identify and we have made it clear to our panel that this should be taken into account,” he said, adding that information even after 2005 is incomplete due to underlying system limitations. Another difficulty identifying payments by subpostmasters to cover unexplained shortfalls is that the money went into a general suspense account, rather than a dedicated one. Understanding what was paid back is essential, as millions of pounds were handed over to the Post Office to cover shortfalls wrongly reported by the computer system, known as Horizon, used by subpostmasters to run Post Office branches. In fact, the group of 555 former subpostmasters, who took the Post Office to court and succeeded in proving computer errors were to blame for losses, funded a detailed analysis to ascertain the sums they repaid, which was calculated to be £8.5m. Beyond the 555, there are thousands more subpostmasters that suffered life-changing losses, which they had to repay to the Post Office.