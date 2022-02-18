The British people are waking up to the scandal that happened under their noses

A statutory public inquiry into the Post Office Horizon scandal has this week heard stories of the mistreatment of Post Office workers scarcely believable in modern times.

The people blamed and punished for accounting shortfalls caused by computer errors going public with their stories will put pressure on the government, the Post Office and IT supplier Fujitsu, “which will become overwhelming”.

At the time of writing, 15 victims of the biggest miscarriage of justice in modern UK history have bravely told their harrowing stories, with many more set to do the same in the next few weeks. The statements have been broadcast to the public live on the Horizon Inquiry’s YouTube channel, where previous statements are also available.

When, in 2019, Lord Justice Coulson, in the Court of Appeal, likened the Post Office’s treatment of subpostmasters to the way Victorian factory owners treated their workers, he was referring to the unfair contract terms, but the statements heard this week also reveal the suffering inflicted on these people as an injustice of another era.

For nearly two decades, subpostmasters were imprisoned, financially ruined and had their lives torn apart in other ways after the Post Office blamed them for accounting shortfalls, which were eventually found to be caused by bugs in the Horizon IT system it introduced in 2000. More than 700 were prosecuted and many hundreds, even thousands, more suffered life-changing financial losses.

Public awareness rising As victims told their stories this week, the Post Office Horizon scandal finally entered the consciousness of the public. The hearings revealed how subpostmasters were left destitute, had to borrow money to survive, suffered family relationship and friendship breakdowns, were imprisoned leaving children without parents, suffered from ill health, felt humiliated and were ostracised by their communities. The list goes on. Often pillars of their community, running local Post Office branches, their friendly customer service hid the unimaginable levels of stress they were put through due to errors in the computer system used in branches. But despite the familiarity of the local subpostmaster to most people, this is a story that has gone under the radar for most of the public. Things could be changing. This week has seen victims tell their stories. The hearings are painful for those giving evidence and difficult to watch, but essential if justice is to be done. They have already made the front page of a national newspaper, something that has never happened before, which for anyone who has watched the hearings this week is hard to believe. Computer Weekly has been investigating the scandak since 2008, after being contacted for the second time by a victim. The first contact from a subpostmaster suffering unexplained losses was in 2002, but it was 2009 when the first report was published by Computer Weekly. (See timeline below for all Computer Weekly articles on the scandal.) Approaching 13 years later, a lot has been achieved. Subpostmasters who said losses were caused by the Horizon IT system were vindicated when they proved in the High Court that Horizon was to blame, wrongful criminal convictions have been overturned, the government has set aside £1bn for compensation, and in May 2021 a statutory public inquiry was announced. But there is much more to do. Victims are still waiting for compensation, with some being left out, and nobody has been held to account.