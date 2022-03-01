CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Post Office Horizon scandal enters public conscience – at last
In this week’s Computer Weekly, 13 years after Computer Weekly first reported on flaws in the Post Office IT system, a public inquiry finally allows victims to reveal the devastating impact on their lives. Enterprises are starting to evaluate the uses of 5G. And we look at how SMEs have turned to e-commerce after the pandemic. Read the issue now.
The British people are waking up to the scandal that happened under their noses
Victims of the Post Office Horizon scandal have been suffering in silence for many years, but the current public inquiry is giving them a voice, and people are listening
UK enterprises prioritise real-world 5G benefits over sophisticated use cases
Study finds more than half of enterprises plan to invest in 5G within three years and many are drawn to private networks, but confidence around implementation appears to stall
SMEs step up e-commerce ventures under shadow of Covid
A raft of smaller retailers have stepped up their e-commerce businesses during the pandemic, ranging from books to candles, rugs to togs
