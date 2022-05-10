Post Office scandal inquiry chair brings forward urgent compensation hearings

The chair of the statutory inquiry into the Post Office Horizon IT scandal has brought forward hearings focused on compensation issues being experienced by victims.

In his latest announcement, former judge Wyn Williams said these issues “need to be addressed sooner rather than later”.

The fact that the suffering for some began two decades ago, and that the Post Office was found to be to blame over two years ago, has pushed the issue of compensation up the priority list for the inquiry.

Scandal victim Tim Brentnall described the time it was taking to compensate people as “disgusting”.

“I’m 40 and have some time on my side, [but] many of my fellow ex-subpostmasters are much older – people will die before this is sorted,” he said.

Williams this week announced that a two-day hearing about compensation would be held between 4 and 15 July 2022. The inquiry had originally planned to focus on compensation later in the year.

The decision to bring forward these hearings comes after legal representatives of victims of the scandal raised concerns about the various compensation schemes.

The compensation schemes can be split into three groups: there are former subpostmasters who were wrongly convicted of financial crimes; those who successfully sued the Post Office in the High Court; and those who joined the Historical Shortfalls Scheme, which the Post Office was forced to set up after its High Court defeat.

“I originally intended to consider this [Historical Shortfalls Scheme] and its application as part of Phase 5 of the inquiry,” said Williams. “However, I am now satisfied that the issues raised by Howe & Co and Hudgell Solicitors need to be addressed sooner rather than later. Moreover, broader issues of compensation have recently been brought to the fore.”