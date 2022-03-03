Post Office warned of software flaw in 2006, but failed to alert subpostmaster network

At a time when the Post Office was blaming and prosecuting subpostmasters for unexplained account shortfalls, it was warned about a software bug that caused them, but failed to inform users.

The Post Office Horizon IT inquiry was this week told how in 2006 a tech-savvy subpostmaster exposed a bug in the Post Office’s Horizon system, but was ignored.

Computer science graduate Mark Kelly told the public inquiry that he discovered the bug in the controversial system in 2006, while running his Post Office branch in Swansea.

After discovering the flaw, Kelly said he raised it with the Post Office and Horizon supplier Fujitsu, but no action was taken.

The revelation made during the victim hearings in the public inquiry sheds light on the lengths the Post Office went to in order to protect its false claim that the Horizon system was robust. It also reveals the Post Office’s fears of bugs being exposed and its negligence.

Former subpostmasters were wrongly prosecuted for fraud and theft as a result of errors.

The Horizon computer system from Fujitsu was introduced in 1999 to replace manual, paper-based accounting practices in Post Office branches.

Convictions Between 2000 and 2015, 736 subpostmasters were prosecuted by the Post Office, with many convicted and sent to prison. In the years from 2005 to 2010, about 300 were prosecuted. In 2006, Kelly, who studied his Computer Science degree at Cardiff University, was having balancing problems in his branch, so to get to the bottom of it, he began using a system which would create a balance in parallel with the Horizon system. The MS DOS based system, created by subpostmaster Richard Jackson, could be used to process all transactions alongside Horizon. This system had been used by some subpostmasters before Horizon’s introduction and some, unsure about the new software, continued to use it alongside it. This double entry process allowed Kelly to find differences between the two systems. He discovered that when he sold smart stamps, non-physical stamps only created there and then, to a customer using a debit card, other items would double up on the till screen, known as “the stack”. It would show two items sold, but only one would have been sold. This would leave the cash short. Kelly told his Post Office area manager about the bug and explained it to the helpline. He also told a couple of other subpostmasters, one of which called the helpline reporting the bug. This reported problem then went up a level to Fujitsu and the company contacted Kelly. He told the public inquiry: “I contacted the Post Office help desk and reported it. I also contacted a couple of other [Post] Offices I know to see if they [did] the same step [it] would cause the same problem, and they have confirmed it did. “The Post Office then later on referred it to a third level, which was Fujitsu, who called me up and said, ‘We managed to replicate the bug. We know about it’.”