Subpostmaster federation failed its members when they needed it most

The National Federation of Subpostmasters (NFSP) failed its members in their hour of need by ignoring clear warnings that the Post Office’s Horizon IT system had problems early in its operational life.

The NFSP could have prevented hundreds of ruined lives and saved thousands of businesses from struggle and failure, if it had done the very thing it was set up to do over 100 years before Horizon’s arrival.

A trade union until 2014 before taking its current private business form, the organisation was set up in 1897 by a group of about 90 subpostmasters to improve the conditions for all subpostmasters in the UK. But when its members needed it most, it failed them.

The NFSP is currently a participant in the statutory public inquiry into the Post Office Horizon scandal – a scandal that saw an abuse of subpostmasters as a result of the Post Office blaming and punishing them for unexplained shortfalls in their accounts, which were actually caused by the computer system from Fujitsu which subpostmasters were made to use in their branches.

Horizon was introduced to Post Office branches in 1999/2000 to automate accounting processes. Soon after it went live, subpostmasters started experiencing accounting shortfalls that they could not explain.

Thousands of subpostmasters were blamed for these shortfalls, which were later proved to have been caused by computer errors – but not before lives had been ruined. Between 2000 and 2015, about 770 were convicted of financial crimes such as theft and false accounting, based on data from the Horizon system. Many were sent to prison and thousands more were ruined financially and had their lives turned upside down. More than 80 former subpostmasters so far have had criminal convictions overturned, with many more expected to follow.

Back in 2009, Computer Weekly told the stories of seven subpostmasters affected by the problems (see timeline of Computer weekly articles below). From when Computer Weekly told the story of those seven subpostmasters who had suffered the life-changing effects of being wrongly blamed for the losses, a recurring theme was that the NFSP did not help them.

There were many opportunities for the NFSP to make a stand on behalf of its members, but it chose to ignore them. For example, in 2009, when asked by Computer Weekly for comment during its investigation into subpostmaster claims of IT problems in 2009 and faced with the prospect that the Horizon problems could soon be brought to the public’s attention, the NFSP sat on the fence and declined to to comment.

Much later, despite more evidence to the contrary, the NFSP continued to defend the Post Office’s position, rather than challenging it on behalf of its members. During a Business, Innovation and Skills Select Committee meeting in 2015, Alan Bates, a member of the Justice for Sub-postmasters Alliance (JFSA) pressure group, which was set up to campaign for the subpostmasters affected, criticised former NFSP general secretary George Thomson for siding with the Post Office over the Horizon problems. Thomson refuted this, saying: “I will kick the Post Office up the backside when it does something wrong, but on Horizon it has done nothing wrong,”

Now the NFSP will have to justify its inaction to the public inquiry. In opening statements in phase two of the seven-phase statutory public inquiry, lawyer Catriona Watt, representing the NFSP, said the executives of the federation had trusted the Post Office and Fujitsu when they told it that it could not be Horizon errors causing unexplained losses. By implication, this means it didn’t listen to its members or trust their views.

“NFSP sincerely regrets that its belief in the Post Office, the government, Fujitsu and the justice system was so misplaced,” said Watt.

She added: “Without the knowledge that, it turns out, Post Office and Fujitsu had, the NFSP was limited in what it could do and it is, of course, with hindsight, with all of the information that is now available to it, that the NFSP and others can look and say ‘well, why did we not know this?’”