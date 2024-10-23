Federation requests government investigation into third Post Office branch system

The National Federation of Subpostmasters (NFSP) has written to the minister in charge of the Post Office requesting a review of problems experienced by users of a branch system known as Ecco.

The system, used in Crown branches in the 1990s to automate accounting, was described by one former senior Post Office executive as “chronically unreliable”.

In the letter to Jonathan Reynolds MP, secretary of state for business and trade, NFSP CEO Callum Greenhow said some staff in Crown Post Office branches were dismissed or forced to resign, based on Ecco and Ecco+ evidence of shortfalls, leading to “severe financial consequences”. These Crown branches were directly managed by the Post Office, although some were sold and run by subpostmasters.

Problems with the Post Office Horizon system became national news in January, following an ITV dramatisation of its devastating impact on subpostmasters blamed for discrepancies.

Soon after, the Post Office scandal became widely known, and former subpostmasters who had problems with a pre-Horizon system, known as Capture, came forward, forcing the government to review the system and its problems.

An independent forensic analysis, commissioned by the government in May, found the system was likely to have caused shortfalls for which subpostmasters were blamed, and in some cases prosecuted, years before the Horizon scandal.

In his letter, Greenhow asked the secretary of state to review Ecco and Ecco+. “We have received evidence from postmasters who advise that Ecco and Ecco+ were flawed and were used by Post Office to their detriment, and that this must be investigated consistent with your department’s approach to Capture,” he said.

Greenhow said Subpostmasters have told the NFSP that, as the systems were used in Crown Offices, there were fewer prosecutions based on the systems reporting shortfalls, but instead some users “were either dismissed or forced to resign, leading to severe financial consequences.”

He added that there is also concern that Crown branches using Ecco and Ecco+ were being sold off to staff, with those purchasing them facing serious financial losses because of the system failings.

“Given that Post Office and your department have agreed/acquiesced to investigations into the Horizon System and Capture, it is incumbent upon you to agree to a review of Ecco/Ecco+,” wrote Greenhow.

A department of business and trade spokesperson said: “We can confirm we have received this letter and are considering its contents.”

The system was introduced in the 1990s, and used until the Horizon system was introduced in 2000. It was a counter-based electronic point of sale (EPOS) system that recorded data on floppy disk.