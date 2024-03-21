Post Office scandal fallout for Fujitsu could open UK public sector to Indian giants

IT services companies are primed to sweep up UK public sector business if Fujitsu’s huge share of the sector declines, amid fury over its role in the Post Office scandal.

Suppliers such as India’s Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), already a giant in the UK and global corporate sector, now stand to benefit if Fujitsu’s UK public sector legacy begins to crumble.

Since an ITV drama raised the profile of the Post Office Horizon scandal, Fujitsu, like the UK government, has been forced to act.

Nothing new was revealed in the Mr Bates vs The Post Office drama, which aired in the first week of 2024, but it did provide the public anger the campaign for justice needed to force the government into action.

Fujitsu stood by and watched, and even supported the Post Office as it used data from its error-prone computer system as evidence to prosecute subpostmasters and demand money it said was missing, when it was actually the result of errors in the Horizon accounting software it supplied to the Post Office.

It was not long after the drama caused public outrage that Fujitsu, for the first time, admitted its part in the scandal, apologised for it, promised to pay towards the costs of financial redress, and said it will support victims and their families.

Computer Weekly had asked Fujitsu for comment ever since 2008, only to be offered “no comment” at every attempt.

The shamed Japanese supplier put all of its public sector bidding on hold while the statutory public inquiry into the Post Office scandal goes about its work.

It has a huge UK public sector business for its IT services. In the 1990s, Fujitsu took over British computer company ICL, which had significant contracts with the government, including with the Post Office. The lure of the huge Post Office contract was an incentive for Fujitsu to take over ICL.

Despite its involvement in the scandal, Fujitsu has continued to be awarded lucrative contracts by the UK government. Last year, it was awarded IT services contracts by the Home Office, HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) and the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

It will be paid £250m by HMRC to replace an in-house service, the FCDO has contracted it to provide networking and communications services in a deal worth £184m, and the Home Office is paying Fujitsu £48m to support the technology underpinning the Police National Database.

According to figures from Tussell, Fujitsu has active contracts with the UK government and public sector worth over £4bn. The biggest of these, worth nearly £2.4bn, is the supplier’s deal to supply and support the Post Office’s Horizon system. This contract is being phased out with the Post Office’s ongoing project to replace the controversial system.