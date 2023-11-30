Slow government response to Post Office scandal compensation forces new legislation

Government’s slow progress compensating subpostmasters who had their lives ruined by one of its organisations, the Post Office, has forced it to legislate to allow it to extend its own deadline.

The government has introduced legislation to ensure subpostmasters who suffered as a result of the Post Office Horizon scandal can receive compensation beyond the current deadline in August 2024.

But campaigning former subpostmaster Alan Bates claims the government needs to try to pay everyone what they deserve before the current deadline.

Speaking in the House of Commons in December last year, Grant Shapps, then Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, said: “I hope that compensation will start to flow before the summer and that most cases can be resolved before the end of 2023.”

Furthermore, in May 2021, almost two and a half years ago, then minister Paul Scully – who was accompanied by Boris Johnson, at the time prime minister – promised members of the group litigation order (GLO) “fair and speedy” pay-outs during a Zoom meeting with three affected former subpostmasters.

But Bates told Computer Weekly that progress is slow. “I understand that not one of the GLO cases has received their full and final financial redress yet from government,” he said.

Over 550 subpostmasters, who are members of the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance (JFSA), led by Bates, took the government-owned Post Office to court in 2018 to prove its computer system caused unexplained losses they were blamed for. These scandal victims are part of the GLO compensation scheme.