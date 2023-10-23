Taxpayers to fund a further £150m for Post Office IT scandal

The taxpayer bill for the Post Office Horizon scandal has increased by a further £150m, as the UK government announced further support for the troubled organisation and its compensation payments to victims.

Minister for enterprise, markets and small business Kevin Hollinrake said in a written statement to Parliament, published on 20 October, that the government is providing £150m in additional financial support to the Post Office, “plus any contingency that may be required”.

The cash will pay for the Post Office’s ongoing involvement in the public inquiry into the scandal where hundreds of subpostmasters were wrongly convicted as a result of flaws in the Horizon IT system that caused accounting errors in their branches.

It will also help to fund compensation for the victims. The government announced in September that it will pay £600,000 to former subpostmasters who have had wrongful convictions overturned, to settle their claims – although many of those eligible for the payment say it is insufficient for the devastating effects that being convicted has had on their lives.

The latest announcement takes the amount taxpayers are expected to pay for the Post Office scandal well beyond £1bn.

Computer Weekly revealed in January 2022 that the government had already put aside £1bn to support the Post Office, which previously admitted it would not be able to afford to pay the costs associated with what has been called the most widespread miscarriage of justice in UK history.

In January last year, a government spokesperson described the £1bn subsidy as a “top estimate” of what would be needed to support the Post Office, yet the total bill could be even higher. In the latest statement, Hollinrake said the final level of funding required is currently being finalised.