Amnesia hides names of individuals behind Post Office’s ‘head on a spike’ strategy

Lawyers are attempting to identify the source of the Post Office’s legal strategy that destroyed the life of a subpostmaster who raised questions about the reliability of its Horizon computer system.

Last week, Mandy Talbot, a former Post Office lawyer at the centre of a legal battle designed to silence a subpostmaster, was repeatedly asked by barristers in a Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry hearing to name people who had given direction on the strategy. But she repeateadly said this had come from “Post Office Limited” and failed to remember a single individual involved in the strategy.

The Post Office’s method to silence former subpostmaster Lee Castleton didn’t just achieve this objective, but destroyed his and his family’s lives. The Post Office spent over £320,000 on a civil court action to retrieve £26,000 in unexplained shortfalls at his Post Office branch in Bridlington, North Yorkshire.

During a High Court trial in 2006, where Castleton represented himself, the Post Office failed to disclose evidence that would have supported his claims that the shortfalls were caused by Horizon errors, not him or his staff.

The case in 2006 was used as an example by the Post Office to deter others from challenging it over Horizon system errors.

Barristers at the public inquiry are seeking many answers as they attempt to connect the dots on how the Post Office went about blaming subpostmasters for accounting shortfalls and how it covered up its malfeasance.

Whose idea was it? In an inquiry hearing last week, one question stood out, with repeated attempts by inquiry barristers and those representing victims of the scandal to find the answer: Who came up with the strategy to crush Castleton in court to set an example to others who might dare to challenge the Post Office’s false claim that the Horizon system was reliable at all times? Castleton had his “head put on a spike” to deter other subpostmasters from challenging the Post Office, according to his barrister, Flora Page. Computer Weekly first reported on the problems with the Fujitsu-supplied Horizon system in 2009, when it made public the stories of a group of subpostmasters whose lives were ruined when they were blamed for accounting shortfalls caused by computer errors (see timeline of Computer Weekly articles below). One of the subpostmasters first interviewed was Castleton. When, in 2004, his branch showed a loss of £26,000 that he could not explain, the Post Office demanded that Castleton make up the shortfall. He always said the losses in his accounts were caused by computer errors, but he had no way of proving this at the time and refused to pay it back. The Post Office threw everything at the legal challenge brought by Castleton, and the court ruled that the debt was real, not illusory as Castleton argued. Post Office witnesses in his case said there was no evidence of any problem with the system, and that they were unable to identify any basis upon which the Horizon system could have caused Castleton’s losses. The judge in Castleton’s case awarded the Post Office damages of approximately £26,000, the amount of the unexplained loss, and costs of £321,000. He was made bankrupt and his family have since suffered huge financial hardship and emotional trauma. It has emerged in the public inquiry that the Post Office sought to use the Castleton case to “send a clear message” to other subpostmasters that it would take a firm line on those raising similar allegations. In March, during a public inquiry hearing, barrister Page quoted a Post Office document outlining legal advice to defeat Castleton in court and claim heavy costs “... not to make a net financial recovery but to defend the Horizon System and hopefully send a clear message to other subpostmasters that the Post Office will take a firm line and to deter others from raising similar allegations”. Page told the inquiry in March: “So that was the purpose. It was not ever envisaged that the Post Office would actually get that costs order back. That was a loss leader, if you like. The purpose was to send a firm line and a clear message to deter others.” She said Castleton “lost everything he’d invested in his branch, he lost his living, his family were treated like thieves, and they endured years of hardship”. Following the revelations in March, Castleton demanded the names of the Post Office executives who had crushed him to suffocate the truth. “I want the name of the person who decided to do this to be made public by the inquiry, because that person made terrible decisions that caused so many consequences to my family,” he told Computer Weekly.