More Post Office software-related convictions overturned takes total to 86

Two former subpostmasters are the latest to have wrongful criminal convictions overturned on appeal.

A total of 86 former subpostmasters and Post Office branch workers have now had convictions quashed, based on evidence from the Post Office’s error-prone computer system.

These former subpostmasters are victims of the Post Office Horizon scandal, which between 2000 and 2015 saw more than 700 subpostmasters convicted of financial crimes based on evidence from the Horizon accounting and retail system used by Post Office branches, which was found in the High Court in 2019 to be error-prone. It affected thousands of subpostmasters blamed for unexplained accounting shortfalls, which were later proved to be caused by the Post Office’s Horizon software from IT supplier Fujitsu.

The latest appeals, which were unopposed by the Post Office, saw the conviction of Victor Ingham, 79, overturned after 17 years.

He was prosecuted by the Post Office for theft and false accounting for an alleged shortfall of around £65,000 at the Post Office branch he had run for 25 years in Anglesey, North Wales. He had no explanation for the losses in his branch, and although the Post Office was aware errors in its Horizon system could cause unexplained losses, it prosecuted him. Ingham was sentenced to 15 months in prison in December 2005.

Sheila Coultas, 60, had a conviction for false accounting from 2008 overturned. An unexplained loss of £39,000 was reported by Post Office auditors at her branch in Stirling Road Post Office in Lincolnshire. She was prosecuted despite losses continuing at the branch after she had been suspended.

Computer Weekly first reported on problems with the system in 2009, when it made public the stories of a group of subpostmasters (see timeline of articles below).