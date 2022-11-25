Fujitsu put pressure on UK government to sign off troubled Horizon project, public inquiry hears

Pressure was put on the UK government by IT supplier Fujitsu to sign off the contract to roll out error-ridden software to automate accounting at 18,000 Post Office branches, the public inquiry has heard.

In 1998, following a meeting between the British ambassador to Japan and Fujitsu executives, the British embassy in Tokyo wrote to the UK government warning it of serious economic repercussions, including UK job losses and reductions in trade, if Fujitsu/ICL’s software contract with the Post Office was cancelled.

At this time, in the lead-up to its planned roll-out, the Horizon accounting and retail system from Fujitsu-owned ICL was beset with technical problems.

In what has become known as the Post Office Horizon scandal, these technical problems continued after the system was rolled out, and subpostmasters were blamed for unexplained losses that were caused by its errors.

More than 700 were prosecuted for financial crimes as a result, and many were sent to jail. Thousands more experienced life-changing suffering after the unexplained losses, including bankruptcy, and many were forced to use savings, sell possessions and borrow to cover the unexplained shortfalls. More than 80 former subpostmasters have so far had criminal convictions, based on evidence from the Horizon system, overturned.

During the Post Office Horizon scandal inquiry this week (23 November), evidence has emerged of the pressure the UK government was under to get the software project completed.

While questioning former department of trade and industry civil servant David Sibbick, inquiry barrister Julian Blake referred to a telegram to the government from the British embassy in Tokyo, sent in December 1998.