Government ‘breached privacy’ of Horizon victims with compensation offer, says lawyer

The government has breached the privacy of victims of the Post Office Horizon scandal by publicising an offer of compensation, according to a lawyer acting for 70 former subpostmasters.

Earlier this month, the government offered £600,000 to settle claims with former subpostmasters who have had convictions that were based on evidence from an unreliable computer system overturned.

The former subpostmasters were wrongly prosecuted for financial crimes when accounts in their branches showed unexplained losses. These phantom losses were later proved to have been caused by computer errors.

Computer Weekly first reported on the problems with the Post Office’s Fujitsu-supplied Horizon system in 2009, when it made public the stories of a group of subpostmasters whose lives were ruined when they were blamed for accounting shortfalls caused by computer errors (see timeline of Computer Weekly articles below).

Some were sent to prison, many were heavily fined, and large numbers were made bankrupt and families were ruined. It has been described as the biggest miscarriage of justice in UK legal history

A total of 91 former subpostmasters have so far had criminal convictions overturned as part of the Horizon scandal, with many more expected to follow. Over 900 people in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland were prosecuted by the Post Office with unreliable Horizon data used as evidence.

Neil Hudgell of Hudgell Solicitors, who represents 70 former subpostmasters, said there has been a “troubled response” from his clients. “I think the first and most concerning response is a collective feeling that their privacy has been breached here,” he said. “Many of these people are heavily traumatised and private people that like to keep their business to themselves, and that opportunity has been taken away from them. They are now worried and frightened as they live in communities where people know they are entitled to a minimum payment of £600,000.”