Fujitsu orders staff to retain Post Office-related documentation as it braces for legal action

Fujitsu has told its 5,000 UK staff not to delete, amend or alter any documents or communication relating to the Post Office, as it prepares for legal action.

The Japanese supplier, which is embroiled in the Post Office scandal, is being sued by former subpostmaster Lee Castleton, alongside the Post Office, with more legal action expected.

According to sources close to the company, an instruction sent recently to all Fujitsu UK staff said they must preserve all documents related to its work with the Post Office.

Staff were told “not to alter, delete, discard, shred, purge, modify or destroy any documents” which are “related or potentially related in any way” to Fujitsu’s relationship with the Post Office.

Last week, Castleton’s case, first announced in March, was launched. He is suing Fujitsu and the Post Office for £4m in damages over the Horizon IT scandal. This is the first case brought directly by a victim of the Post Office scandal and there are more considering following Castleton’s example.

One source, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “This signals that Fujitsu is preparing for further litigation following the damning Horizon scandal Public Inquiry revelations and the ongoing criminal investigations, conducted by The Metropolitan Police as part of Operation Olympos.”

Sir Alan Bates, founder of the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance campaign group, which led the legal fight against the Post Office, said legal action against Fujitsu has been considered. “We decided to look into it at one point – it didn’t progress, but is always a possibility,” he said.