Post Office IT boss calls for subpostmasters to judge him on his actions

The Post Office’s IT boss said he doesn’t expect subpostmasters to simply start trusting him and his team because they are new, but to judge them on their actions.

In an interview with Computer Weekly, Andy Nice, the Post Office’s recently installed chief transformation officer, also said he and his team entered their roles with his “eyes wide open” about the challenges ahead. “We all we knew what we were letting ourselves in for,” he told Computer Weekly. “We don’t expect subpostmasters to just start trusting us because we are new people, it will take time and we want to be judged by our actions. How we show up.”

He said the team are determined to make the Horizon system replacement work for subpostmasters. “We don’t want to just come out and say, ‘We are a new team and it will all be fine’ – we want to prove it.”

Nice told Computer Weekly he knew little about the goings on at the organisation until the ITV dramatisation of the Post Office scandal, put it top of the news headlines. “I am like most people on the street,” he said. “I was probably vaguely aware of the Horizon scandal before the ITV drama.”

But after that, his eyes were wide open. Nice said he and his staff have been moved by what they have learnt about the scandal in the past 12 months and want to fix things.

Although the new IT leadership team wasn’t involved in what came before, it must confront it head-on. “I am not linked to the past, but it weights heavy on the business today,” he said. “You can’t get away from it and the damage that was done. The team that have come in are new, and we are keen to talk about it.”

Nice said what has happened to subpostmasters is a motivating force for him and his colleagues in IT. “I don’t think it is possible to watch the drama and documentary and not feel incredibly upset and stressed about what happened to these subpostmasters,” he said. “You can’t help being taken in and moved by it. For me and others that came into the businesses, this is a real driver to getting it fixed.”

Opening up the IT plans Since Computer Weekly revealed the problems with Horizon and began investigating the scandal back in 2009, no Post Office IT boss has spoken directly to Computer Weekly. Comments have been via press office statements, apart from a cold call to former chief operating officer Mike Young in 2011, where he denied any problems with Horizon. Nice said he wants this to change and plans transparency. “As a board and executive team, we have agreed we want things to be different; we have agreed we want to be open and transparent internally, with the government, the press, the public and ultimately the subpostmasters,” he said.