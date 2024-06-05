Subpostmasters consider legal action against government in pursuit of financial redress

Subpostmasters fighting for financial redress for the suffering inflicted upon them by the Post Office will resort to legal action against the government within months if the stalemate continues.

Two decades after some had their lives upturned by the Post Office, and following a huge court victory in 2019, many are still without fair financial redress.

Former subpostmaster and campaigner Alan Bates, who chairs the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance (JFSA), said: “If they can’t get it sorted in the next few months we will look to take legal action.”

He said the JFSA has been talking to legal advisors. “Legal action has been the only way we have ever got anywhere,” added Bates.

In 2018, the 555 members of the JFSA took the Post Office to court in a Group Litigation Order (GLO), where they proved the Horizon computer system used in Post Office branches was to blame for unexplained accounting shortfalls that they were blamed and punished for.

Prior to embarking on the legal action in 2015, the Post Office had established an investigation and mediation scheme to settle with subpostmasters. But the Post Office underestimated the scale of the problems it caused, and when it realised the extent, it ended the scheme and investigation.

The High Court GLO that ended in December 2019 saw the subpostmasters proven right. Had that court battle not been won by the JFSA, the Post Office scandal may mot have been fully exposed. Hundreds of prosecuted subpostmasters would not have had their wrongful convictions overturned. But despite their role in bringing justice and exposing the scandal, many of the JFSA, including Bates, are yet to receive financial redress.