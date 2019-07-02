Post Office back-office error leaves subpostmaster with thousands of pounds extra

The Post Office has warned its branch network about an error affecting some branches that means money received from the Post Office cash centre may not be registering correctly in the accounting system when scanned in by branch staff.

The error, in what is known as the automatic REM (remittance) process, which the Post Office has admitted, is a possible variant of a known error which has featured heavily in an ongoing High Court trial where the Post Office’s Horizon accounting system is under the microscope.

This is part of a dispute over allegations that computer errors caused unexplained losses which subpostmasters had to make good or were punished, including some being sent to prison. The plight of some subpostmasters, who run Post Office branches, was first reported over a decade ago (see timeline of events below).

In the last week of June, a subpostmaster informed the Post Office that on 17 June his branch had an £18,000 surplus after the REM process failed to register all the cash received. Scanning the barcodes on the cash pouches received from the Post Office cash centre should trigger an automatic process, which then adds the balance to Horizon.

In this case, a Post Office branch member of staff took £20,000 in cash for the branch. This was made up of £2,000 in £5 notes and the rest a mixture of £10 and £20 notes. The barcodes were scanned and a receipt was printed.

When the manager returned, he found that there was £18,000 extra in money in the branch, because only the £2,000 was added to Horizon.

The subpostmaster emailed then CIO and change director Rob Houghton to explain what he found when he returned to his branch.

“When I returned, I performed my usual checks on the main branch and did a variance check, [only] to discover to my shock that I had a £18,000 discrepancy,” he said. “I couldn’t understand what had gone wrong. All the cash agreed with what had been booked in, or so I thought.”

The receipt printed would have shown the discrepancy, but these are not always checked because the REM-in is an automated process and something that cannot be altered, so this wasn’t picked up.

A few days later, the subpostmaster did his accounts for the trading period and found that the branch was indeed £18,000 in surplus. He then contacted the Post Office branch helpline which initially advised him make good to cash, but when it realised this was credit and not loss, the helpline told him to settle centrally, which he did.

After settling centrally with the surplus, the subpostmaster was contacted by someone at the Post Office financial department in Chesterfield who said he had not booked the REM correctly.

He wrote: “I told this person that REM’s are automatically booked in by the system so how could the REM not be booked in correctly?” It was also suggested he had manually booked in the REM, but this is not possible without helpdesk support.

The financial department said he would receive a negative transfer correction for £18,000 and that when he next balanced he should settle the shortage centrally.

But in his email to the Post Office CIO, he said: “I am disinclined to accept this transaction correction when it hits my system until I have had a full written explanation as to how the failure to auto-replenish a REM has occurred.”

He added that he had discovered his was not an isolated case. “I have since been made aware of two other Postmasters who have experienced the same bug,” he wrote.