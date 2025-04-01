Post Office Capture and Ecco+ users asked to make contact with Scottish statutory body

The Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission (SCCRC) is attempting to contact any former subpostmasters that could have been prosecuted for unexplained losses on the Post Office’s pre-Horizon Capture software.

There are former subpostmasters that, like Horizon users, could have been convicted of crimes based on data from these systems.

Since the Post Office Horizon scandal hit the mainstream in January 2024 – revealing to a wide audience the suffering experienced by subpostmasters who were blamed for errors in the Horizon accounting system – users of Post Office software that predated Horizon have come forward, supported by campaigning peer Kevan Jones, to tell their stories, which echoed those of victims of the Horizon scandal.

The Criminal Cases Review Commission for England and Wales is now reviewing 21 cases of potential wrongful conviction, put forward by law firm Hudgell Solicitors, where the Capture IT system could be a factor.

Capture was a PC-based application developed by the Post Office and uploaded onto a personal computer to carry out branch accounts.

The software was a standalone system, unlike Horizon, which is a complex, networked system connected to centralised services (see below for timeline of Capture developments since January 2024).

The SCCRC is now calling on people that might have been convicted based on Capture accounts to come forward. “The commission encourages anyone who believes that their criminal conviction, or that of a relative, might have been affected by the Capture system to make contact with it,” it said.