Minister asks for evidence of Post Office ECCO+ system problems

The government minister in charge of the Post Office has asked for evidence of problems caused by a third Post Office branch software system known as ECCO+, software used in the 1990s at branches managed by the Post Office, known as Crown branches.

The National Federation of Subpostmasters(NFSP), working with law firm Howe & Co, has already received anecdotal evidence about the problems experienced by users of ECCO+.

NFSP CEO Calum Greenhow met with department of business and trade (DBT) minister Gareth Thomas earlier in March 2025. He said Thomas is interested in understanding the extent of the impact that problems with the ECCO+ system had on staff in these branches, adding: “He has asked us to provide evidence, which we have begun to do.”

Since the Post Office Horizon scandal caught mainstream attention following ITV’s dramatisation of it in January last year, more former subpostmasters and staff have come forward. The scandal saw thousands of subpostmasters blamed for unexplained losses caused by errors in the Fujitsu software, known as Horizon, used in branches. Since then, around 900 wrongful criminal convictions have been overturned and hundreds of millions of pounds has been paid out in compensation to those affected by it so far, with much more to come.

It has now stretched beyond Horizon. Former users of a system known as Capture came forward since the drama, and after investigations there is now a financial redress scheme for this group, with the criminal cases review commission reviewing 17 criminal convictions based on the Capture system.