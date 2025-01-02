Sir Alan Bates has ‘serious concerns’ over Post Office scandal compensation budget

Sir Alan Bates has “serious concerns” that the government’s budget for Post Office scandal compensation will be stretched to cover their legal costs in making claims.

This comes as he welcomed a “very positive and quite insightful” report from the parliamentary business and trade select committee. In its report, the committee called for legally building deadlines for subpostmaster redress with financial penalties for failure.

In its Post Office and Horizon scandal redress: Unfinished business report, the committee also demanded the Post Office be removed from administering any of the redress schemes, up-front legal advice to be offered to claimants, and the appointment of independent adjudicators.

It said lawyers being paid by taxpayers should be instructed to speed up payments to subpostmasters, reduce delays, give the benefit of the doubt to claimants and publish figures on government spending on lawyers.

In February 2024, during a mammoth five-hour business and trade select committee hearing, MPs heard that the complexity and unfairness of schemes for the financial redress of former subpostmasters is leading to slow and often unfair settlements. Witnesses, including Bates, called for a legally binding deadline on when payments should be made.

A year on, and payments are still too slow. In her Autumn Budget statement in October, chancellor Rachel Reeves announced Post Office Horizon scandal compensation funding of £1.8bn.

As of November, just £499m of the £1.8bn has been paid out across four redress schemes, with 72% of the budget for redress still not paid.