Post Office ‘weaponised’ IT system in most ‘extensive and prolonged’ miscarriage

The Horizon system was the vehicle used by humans at the Post Office to carry out sustained abuse of subpostmasters for over two decades, the Post Office Horizon scandal public inquiry has been told.

Closing oral statements to the inquiry by representatives of those affected comes after nearly three years of public examination of what is referred to as one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in British history.

Public inquiry KC Jason Beer began proceedings on the penultimate day of public inquiry hearings, stressing that while the statutory inquiry bares the name of the Fujitsu computer system used in Post Office branches, it’s not the subject of the investigation. “Although the underlying subject matter of the inquiry was information technology, the inquiry would not become a dry technical investigation into an IT project gone wrong,” he said.

“It was an inquiry that was actually about people, people whose physical and mental health had been impacted, people whose marriages have deteriorated and failed, about people who thought about taking their own lives and in some cases, who took their own lives,” said Beer.

In its seven phases, over nearly three years, about two-and-a-quarter million pages of evidence have been served to core participants to the public inquiry. It has obtained 780 witness statements reaching almost 24,000 pages and oral evidence has been heard from 290 witnesses.

Edward Henry KC, opening core participant closing statements, agreed it was never an IT scandal. But he said the Post Office “weaponised Horizon”, which he described as the Post Office’s “faithful spy”, “false god” and “weapon of domination”.

“The greatest horrors of the world, man’s cruelty to man, are not caused by monsters, malfunctions or misfortune, but by those who claim to act in the name of good, enforcing a perverted vision of order that leaves no room for dissent,” he told the inquiry, adding that “cruelty has a human heart”, and that while “Horizon did not destroy the innocent, the malignant culture of the Post Office did”.