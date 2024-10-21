Post Office worker who allegedly told staff to destroy evidence could return, as police investigate

A suspended Post Office manager was allowed to return to work while the Metropolitan Police investigate allegations that they instructed staff to destroy evidence that could have been of interest to the ongoing public inquiry.

A document made public by the inquiry into the Post Office Horizon Scandal reveals more details of an internal investigation into the allegation, known as Project Acer.

As Computer Weekly first reported earlier this month, in her witness statement, the Post Office’s current company secretary, Rachel Scarrabelotti, wrote of “allegations that a senior Post Office member of staff had instructed their team to destroy or conceal material of possible interest to the inquiry, and that the same individual had engaged in inappropriate behaviour”.

It was later revealed it is now a police investigation. The Post Office originally said it informed police, but according to the latest document to be made public, it was the inquiry that informed the Met Police that “there may have been an Inquiries Act offence or an offence of attempting to pervert the course of justice”.

At the time the latest document was written, in August, the Post Office said it was “collating, analysing and passing material to the Met, who are looking to understand the 2,000 hardcopy files that relate to this allegation and to understand and identify any possible interference with them or a motive to do so”.

There were also allegations that the same person was “racially discriminatory towards South Asian subpostmasters and Post Office staff”. According to the Post Office internal document, after it concluded there was insufficient evidence to support this second allegation, the Met police agreed that the Post Office employee under investigation should be able to return to work because “there was no reasonably known end date likely for the potential criminal issue carried by the Met”.

In the document, the Post Office said it then began “discussions” about “where in the organisation the staff member will return to work and what controls are needed whilst the Met consider their view of evidence”.