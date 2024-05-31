Fujitsu set for further £180m deal as Post Office Horizon replacement delayed

Fujitsu is set to receive a further £180m in taxpayers’ cash to extend its contract to run the controversial Post Office Horizon IT system for a further five years.

As revealed by Computer Weekly yesterday (30 May), the project to replace Horizon has hit major problems, and the Post Office has requested £1bn of extra public funding from the Treasury to get the programme back on track. The budget has spiralled from £180m to £1.1bn, and the implementation has slipped from 2025 to 2030.

The existing contract with Fujitsu to run Horizon is due to conclude in March 2025, and the aim was to have a replacement system, called New Branch IT (NBIT), in place by that time. However, delays, cost over-runs and a lack of quality in the software being developed in-house by the Post Office means Horizon is not likely to be fully shut down until 2030.

A further complication has arisen in that Fujitsu has told the government it is not willing to continue supporting Horizon after March 2025 unless the Post Office has a “credible plan” to exit the arrangement.

If Fujitsu were to withdraw its services after March 2025, the Post Office would have to either find another supplier to manage the Horizon system on which its business and income depends, or bring its management in-house.

According to government auditors from the Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) who were sent in to review the programme in April, the Post Office does not consider either of those two fallback options to be “economically viable”.

The supplier has told the government that, if both parties agree to extend the contract, it is willing to do so on the same basis as a previous one-year extension, which cost the Post Office £36m.

A further five years on the same terms and conditions implies another £180m going to Fujitsu, which would be funded by taxpayers as part of the £1bn requested from the Treasury.

However, sources close to the project say that Fujitsu may prefer to renew on the basis of a 12-month extension that is renewed annually, rather than an upfront five-year commitment.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “Working in collaboration with postmasters, we are continuing to drive forward development and expand our pilots for the introduction of a new system that is fit for the future across our 11,500 branches. We are determined to get this right and with such a large network, careful planning and extensive testing are of overriding importance ahead of full roll-out.

“We are also investing to ensure the successful operation of our existing technology, including extending commercial relationships with suppliers where this is required, as this will ensure postmasters and customers have continuity whilst we develop the new system.”

Fujitsu declined to comment when asked by Computer Weekly.